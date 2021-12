An Anniston man was killed in a shooting at the 900 block of Woodland Court Saturday at approximately 1 p.m. Officers and Investigators arrived on scene to find Christum D. Trammell, 33, lying on the roadway, Sgt. Jason Hawkins, with the Anniston Police Department said in a press release. Trammell, who had been shot, was later transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO