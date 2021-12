For the first time ever, the newly revived Whitepine Grange held a craft fair in their hall. The organization has been reaching out to the community, asking if any group wanted to rent out the space. Lori Smith answered the call and helped organize the fair. The event had 11 vendors, due to the limited space, but according to all who participated, it was just enough to be a nice event. "Everybody says this is a great place to have it," said Jan Manning, president of the Whitepine Grange.

