The latest in road safety technology has come to Campbell County. A new school zone speed camera has been installed in front of Altavista Combined School (ACS). It is designed to measure drivers’ speed, and issue $100 tickets to any drivers traveling faster than 35 mph in the school zone on Bedford Ave, or 10 mph faster than the speed limit. Another speed camera is slated to be installed in the school zone on Lynch Mill Road in front of Altavista Elementary School. A date for the second installation is currently unavailable.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO