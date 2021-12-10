Throw a KFC Log on the Fireplace This Season

Part of YouTuber Jet Bent-Lee‘s, ongoing video series, Susur Lee of Top Chef Canda and Food Network‘s Iron Chef America fame has now turned Domino’s into a gourmet meal. Starting with two loaded pizzas, Susur reimagined the pizza chain’s familiar offerings with his eclectic culinary style and gastronomic experience. In a showing of creativity and expertise, the chef made a roulade (a European technique to make a dish of filled rolled meat or pastry) by stacking the pizzas and wrapping them in more dough. After being baked and sliced, the pizza roulade is topped with a glazed burger and a mix of burrata, avocado, quail egg, caviar and chopped chives.
