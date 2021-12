Even when it’s raking in record profits, the company is trying to keep workers from earning their fair share. This time, it may not work. The highly publicized vote resulted in a resounding defeat for the union in March 2021, with more than 70 percent of those voting choosing against union membership. The union accused Amazon of engaging in “efforts to gaslight its own employees” and filed a petition in April to nullify the vote.

