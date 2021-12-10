Drumma Boy | ‘Drumma Boy & Friends’ Album & Podcast

Brandon Lucas and Life On Planets are two artists moving with some heat; producers, vocalists and performers pushing the sex back into dance music. LA based Lucas runs the BIPOC focused label and collective Purple Label Sound, which has already pioneered collabs between Detroit techno icon Seth Troxler and the Black scholar Dr Cornel West, while Baltimore raised Life On Planets, has been flitting around with some of dance music's coolest crews from Soul Clap and Wolf & Lamb to Dirtybird, for years. Together these two have come together on 'Trippin' a woozy, underground cut that draws inspiration from after-hours and kink scenes. It's house meets RnB, and the video, directed by Enya Kollek, is hot. Take the trip!
