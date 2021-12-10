ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drumma Boy | ‘Drumma Boy & Friends’ Album & Podcast

By Shirley Ju
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrumma Boy is a true student of the game, a music-lover if there ever was one. For the past two decades, the Grammy award-winning producer has been cementing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the rap game, producing records for all your favorite artists from T.I. and Jeezy...

Rick Ross Exposes How Much Money 50 Cent Allegedly Made From "BMF"

We all know about 50 Cent and Rick Ross' long-storied feud and just how messy it's gotten over the years. Both rappers are comfortably running their own empires but they've still got a lot of animosity for one another. Following the release of Rozay's new studio album Richer Than I Ever Been, the rapper spoke with GQ's Frazier Tharpe about all of the hot topics surrounding him, including his feud with 50 Cent.
Key Glock Honors Young Dolph With Rolling Loud Tribute Performance

The Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the loss of rap star Young Dolph, who was murdered while visiting Makeda’s Cookie Shop in his hometown of Memphis last month. Rapper Key Glock, a family member of Dolph and an artist on his record label, Paper Route Entertainment, paid tribute to his collaborator and mentor with a performance at the Rolling Loud festival’s stop in San Bernadino, Calif. this past Saturday (Dec. 11). After labelmates Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz took the stage to warm up the crowd and publicly pay their respects to Dolph, along with an appearance by rapper Curren$y,...
Juliana Hale | “Dollhouse” & The Independent Grind

Juliana Hale is here to bless the music industry with her smooth and sultry vocals. Born in Laguna Beach, California, but currently based in Nashville, the singer-songwriter has her eyes set high on the prize, creating her own version of organic pop while implementing her love for real instruments. Being...
Brandon Lucas & Life On Planets Vibe Out on 'Trippin'

Brandon Lucas and Life On Planets are two artists moving with some heat; producers, vocalists and performers pushing the sex back into dance music. LA based Lucas runs the BIPOC focused label and collective Purple Label Sound, which has already pioneered collabs between Detroit techno icon Seth Troxler and the Black scholar Dr Cornel West, while Baltimore raised Life On Planets, has been flitting around with some of dance music's coolest crews from Soul Clap and Wolf & Lamb to Dirtybird, for years. Together these two have come together on 'Trippin' a woozy, underground cut that draws inspiration from after-hours and kink scenes. It's house meets RnB, and the video, directed by Enya Kollek, is hot. Take the trip!
Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Soulja Boy says Kanye West got him kicked off other rappers’ albums

Soulja Boy has said that Kanye West is to blame for his not appearing on albums by other artists. He and West were involved in a public feud after the release of the latter’s tenth album ‘Donda’ earlier this year. After his contribution was left off the final version of the release, Soulja Boy gave an interview where he called Kanye a “coward”.
Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13. When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
Watch Lizzo cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’ with cheeky lyric changes referencing Drake and Chris Evans

Lizzo has covered an Erykah Badu classic during her set at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend – while ad-libbing some new lyrics of her own. Performing as part of an American Express concert series entitled AmEx Unstaged on December 5, the singer covered Badu’s track ‘Tyrone’ – which Badu herself originally released in 1997 on her live album ‘Live’.
‘Her stylist set her up:’ Kendall Jenner ripped over barely there dress at Miami wedding

Her half-sister Kim Kardashian’s been married three times, so you’d think Kendall Jenner would know not to upstage the bride. But apparently the Internet peanut gallery is of the belief the model did just that last week. Jenner was in Miami, along with fellow models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, for influencer Lauren Perez’s Thursday nuptials to businessman David Waltzer.
Christina Aguilera gets 'Dirrty' with epic throwback performance of iconic hits

Christina Aguilera granted everyone's wishes when she rolled out a medley of her iconic hits at Tuesday's People's Choice Awards. The pop icon packed seven of her songs into the epic six-minute set, kicking things off with a stripped, down-tempo version of her breakout single "Genie in a Bottle" before stripping off her flowing black gown to reveal a bright yellow bodysuit (complete with chaps!) inspired by her smash "Dirrty" — which she performed while strutting up and down the stage.
CELEBRITIES

