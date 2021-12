Harsh trade union clashes in the US in the four factories of Kellogg, the company that produces the well-known brands of cereals that are particularly popular with Americans. Management decided to replace the 1,400 workers who had been on strike for more than two months after they rejected a five-year deal that called for a 3% wage increase and the retention of current health insurance benefits. Employees believe they deserve more because they work over 80 hours a week and have ensured the operation of the plants during the pandemic. They also protest that the deal includes staff cuts and, for new hires, lower salaries and benefits.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 4 DAYS AGO