Sen. Joe Manchin tours WVU Medicine Neuroscience Institute

The recent passing of the disappointingly small $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which was cut down by members of the party backing it, has shown a major problem with how our democracy functions. While the problem is obvious, the way our two-party system operates makes it nearly impossible to avoid. At first, this bill was meant to be a $2.6 trillion ticket to Joe Biden’s reelection. With the Democrats holding a majority in the House and Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote in the Senate, it should’ve been an easy win for Biden and the American people had it not been for the two individuals who’ve been dominating the news over the last couple months: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Despite the party they supposedly belong to, they have both made a reputation for going against their party at the most pivotal moments. Sinema and Manchin’s recent escapades in screwing over their own party show one of the main failings of the two-party system: by splitting our legislation into just two opposing ideologies, it empowers those on the fringe to halt any significant change.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO