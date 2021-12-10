Kansas City woman dies after being struck, caught under vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police say a woman has died from her injuries after she was struck and caught beneath a vehicle earlier this week.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at East 76th Street and Holmes Road.

Investigators said the woman was crossing 76th Street at the corner when she was struck by the driver of a Dodge van that was traveling westbound. Police said the woman became partially caught beneath the vehicle.

The woman, identified as a 59-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, was taken to an area hospital where she died Friday morning from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and was released.

