Special Kitchen Decor Ideas To Inspire Your Next Remodel

What does 2022 have in store? Our community of editors, experts, and tastemakers predict the trends coming soon to a house near you. From a tonal emerald reno in Abilene, Texas, to a forest-tinged Nashville space to a smart Washington, D.C., project that went from builder-grade to sage—green kitchens were everywhere this year. Designer Stephanie Dyer even had a client go as far as to hand her a green velvet pillow and say, “Design me a kitchen around this.” The cabinet hue felt especially comforting these past two years as our lives were largely confined indoors. As we baked sourdough bread, it reminded us of sprouting buds in spring and leisurely walks through the woods. But as we look forward to what 2022 has in store, we realize we’re way overdue for a fresh start. The next kitchen cabinet color that will hit it big? Pink.

ABILENE, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO