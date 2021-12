As the Carolina Hurricanes head to Minnesota for the last stop on another road trip, they’ve gained six of a possible eight points on their trek through western Canada. A disappointing, but hard-fought 2-1 loss at the hands of the Vancouver Canucks — a place the team is probably glad they only have to play in once a year, being that they have only won once in 15 years there — shouldn’t put much of a damper on what has overall been a successful road trip.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO