14316 Franklin Street

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a gem of a find in Marumsco Hills! This gorgeous 3 level cape cod sited on almost a quarter acre features 5 bedrooms with a well-appointed full bathroom on every level. Freshly painted inside and out with new carpet and additional...

3125 Patrick Henry Drive , #235

Spacious, updated 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo on the top floor in an amazing location. Fresh new paint, Brand new carpet, Open floor plan, Laminate wood floorings in kitchen, bathrooms and closets with Large private balcony. There's a huge walk in closet in the master and also a hidden walk-in closet in the guest bathroom for more storage! Updated kitchen appliances and nice washer and dryer in Unit. 2 assigned secured garage parking with easy access, located underneath the unit and close to the stairs. Very quiet community with beautiful landscaped and walking distant to multiple shopping centers. Less than 2 miles to East Falls Church Metro Station and 7.5 miles commute to Washington D.C. Great investment opportunity for investors. All utilities(Water, Gas, Electric, Trash, Sewer) are INCLUDED with the condo fee. Also a nice outdoor swimming pool and clubhouse right next to the condo unit. SALE PRICE is lower than recent appraised value.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
702 Holly Leaf Road

Renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom colonial located in Lakeview of Culpeper, just minutes from shopping and dining. This house features brand new flooring through the entire home. The kitchen has a brand new refrigerator and gas range. The upper floor has a spacious master bedroom with his and her closets. The master bathroom has both a shower and a soaking tub. Washer and dryer conveniently located on the upper level. 3 more bedrooms on the upper floor (or one could be used as an office). Large finished basement with a full bathroom and potential bedroom.
CULPEPER, VA
9 Holshire Court

There is never a wrong time to buy the right home. Come see for yourself this beautiful 4 bedroom home with plenty of renovations including being freshly painted, Installed all new kitchen cabinets, Installed quartz countertop, New kitchen sink & faucet, New hardware installed (knobs etc) New Appliances: Stainless steel stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge Installed a backsplash Demoed two non bearing walls off the kitchen to open the space, New vanities installed in all bathrooms along with new mirrors, New bathroom hardware installed in all 3 New sinks & faucets installed & new toilets, All 3 bathrooms remodeled, LVP floors installed in Living Room, Dining room, Kitchen, Foyer & Stairs ),Bathrooms (3) and LL hall, Rec Room, New trim installed around LVP flooring installed Installed an epoxy concrete floor in the garage. Truly a place to call home!
2423 James Banks Road SE , 104 D

QUICK DELIVERY - 4 level Interior Unit Clarendon with attached 1-car garage at Stanton Square, DC. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it is sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, you can select a recreation room, or choose a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Some areas even can have a tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level you will find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The owner suite is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that is right for you!
2769 Seville Rd

Beautiful and tranquil ten (10) surveyed acres, in a private setting; accessed off a 50' right of way. Custom built residence in 2010, with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open floor plan for kitchen, dining and living room areas. Master bedroom and full bath on main level. Energy efficient house design and construction. Shingle roof, cedar siding, insulated windows and doors. Owner will provide a new, 10 acre survey and well, approved by Madison County prior to settlement. The house has an excellent location for various agricultural uses including: gardening, orchard or limited livestock.
880 Geyer Drive

Welcome home to 880 Geyer Drive! Upon entering this lovely home, you are greeted with a beautiful open concept living room and dining room with beautiful vaulted ceilings. The primary bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and bathroom with double vanity. There are two more nice sized bedrooms and another full bathroom. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Are outdoor living spaces on your wishlist? We+GGve got you covered there too. Enjoy a quiet summer evening on your front porch. The rear hard scape is perfect for those summer barbecues. Call today for your private showing.
25 Greenfield Road

Beautifully maintained brick ranch home located in one of the prime neighborhoods in the town of Luray. Boasts single floor living with a main bedroom/bath suite, plus two additional bedrooms and second full bathroom. Cozy up to the brick gas fireplace inside, or enjoy the outdoors in the fully screened porch. The property has an attached carport as well as a two car detached garage with electric lights/outlets and a flue for a woodstove. Full basement with walkout stairs.
LURAY, VA
3920 Brooklyn Avenue

Amazingly priced! This property offers hardwoods on the upper and lower level. Open concept between kitchen and dining room. The house offers a new hot water heater, enclosed porch, fenced backyard, detached garage, 4 ceiling fans, 3 bedrooms and 1and half baths. The property has a lead-free paint certification. It needs your vision and TLC. It is being sold AS-IS.
16328 Brandy Road

Great 1 acre property for the person interested in land for heavy industrial use, commercial buildings, or buy and hold investment. There is 125 feet of road frontage on Brandy Rd and Norfolk Southern railroad borders the back of the land for 133 feet. A shed also comes with this 936 sq ft 3bd+2Ba house with wood floors. Public water and electric.
NORFOLK, VA
104 Peppertree Circle

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath split foyer home is a great opportunity in a great neighborhood! The lower level is unfinished, but has an entry door off of the driveway, full windows and roughed in plumbing for a third bathroom making it easy to finish in the future. Property is eligible for 100% financing. Schedule your appointment today to be the first to see this lovely home.
7801 Epsilon Drive

Welcome Investors and Contractors. Complete the renovation and make this home your own. Hardwood floors on main level with open kitchen, family room. living room, separate dining room and half bath. The family room also has a fireplace. Walk-out basement is studded for 2 bedrooms. There is a full bath with sink, commode and shower/tub. Driveway extends from street across back of home. Upstairs has four large bedrooms and two bathroom areas. Please DO NOT walk on Deck. Property being sold strictly AS IS.
hudsonvalleyone.com

Kingston plans $3.5 million Franklin and Henry Street sidewalk revitalization

After a year-long, pandemic-caused delay, the City of Kingston is moving ahead on two projects designed to making walking and biking safer and greener on two Midtown streets that have long suffered neglect. Located near George Washington Elementary School, whose students regularly walk to the Everette Hodge Center for an after-school program, Franklin Street is having its sidewalks replaced and trees planted in the “Complete Streets” project. Henry Street is getting the same in its “Safe Routes to School” project. (The streets run parallel to each other and are located a block apart.) The two projects are described on the Engagekingston.com site, including timelines, with construction due to begin on Henry Street in the spring and on Franklin next summer.
KINGSTON, NY
2547 Edmondson Avenue

End of group townhome with a covered porch, 4 bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms. Home has original hardwood floors, improved basement, & many original features. Being sold as-is. Seller will make no repair. 2 Hour notice needed to view property. Tenant-lives in basement and will be moving as soon as possible.
1307 N Patterson Park Avenue

ALL REMODELED top to bottom 3 level townhouse. Beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances on main level with open floor plan. Second level has three spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom. The basement has one full bathroom and a bonus room/den with walkout exit. Schedule a tour today!
1702 Willow Brook Rd

******RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM RAMBLER TUCKED AWAY INTO THE WOODS***NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW SS APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT, NICE FRONT PORCH AND MUCH MORE....YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED....1.43 ACRE NICE LEVEL LOT....LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING ROOM, OPEN FLOOR PLAN.... Listing courtesy...
409 E Baker Street

Large family home with separate entrance to upstairs. Quaint, historical town of Gordonsville with restaurants, shops, tourist attractions. Great central location for touring nearby Civil War attractions; wineries; beautiful country landscapes. Don't miss out! Excellent opportunity for onsite home office. High speed internet available, easy commutes to D.C. (2hrs); Richmond (1hr); Harrisonburg (1hr); Charlottesville (30min); Culpeper (30min); Amtrak Station (5min). Lease option to buy arrangement is available.
GORDONSVILLE, VA
5387 Bayview Avenue

Located less than a quarter mile from private community beach and boat ramp. 1,440 sq ft with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and 2 living rooms/den, situated on .43 of an acre. New central air and heat system (5 year part warranty starting 10/4/2021, date of install), new insulation in crawl space, 2021 refrigerator, new decking on porch, ducts cleaned, new linked fire/carbon monoxide monitor system, some freshly painted rooms, including two rooms with new carpet. Near by boat ramp. Volunteer Civic Association $60/yr and $10 one time fee for boat ramp key. Nearest beach access is two streets over at the end of Calvert Rd. Can settle quick!
2618 Egret Way

Gorgeous, spacious and bright three level 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths townhome in sought-after Market Square welcome you!! This house that cared and maintained by the original owners is move in ready and has all you are looking for. The entrance level features a bedroom with full luxury bathroom, a large recreation room , and a sliding glass door leading to the backyard and the detached two car garage. The main floor boasts a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen with center island. Granite countertops, oak cabinets, and solid hard wood floor. The upper level has three bedrooms. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full luxury bath with soaking tube, nice vanity and shower. Great location with convenient access to shopping, dining, exercise, commuter routes and downtown Frederick.
7157 Stag Horn Path

Welcome home to your Semi-Detached 3 BR, 1.5 Baths located in the Village of Owen Brown.New Roof, Lots of Natural Lighting shining thru your Brand-New Windows with the sun shining on your Gleaming Wood Floors. Less Housework-No Carpet to Clean, YAY! Kitchen has: Granite Counters, lots of Cabinet space with SS Appliances. Kitchen Dining Room Island with Breakfast, Bladeless Ceiling Fan and French Doors which invites the Natural Lighting that opens to your large Partially Enclosed Deck, Great for Entertaining!Finished Basement w/Family Room, half Bath, Home Office or Exercise Room, Separate Laundry Room with Washer/ Dryer and Storage Space, Large Parking Pad & Shed.Minutes to Wegmans, Whole Food, Trader Joes, Moms and David's Natural Market.Enjoy the Biking & Walking Trails of Lake Elkhorn, Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment and the major thoroughfares.Don't miss your chance to call this home sweet home!
7663 Somerset Lane

BEST HOME - BEST PRICE - BEST LOCATION - TOTALLY RENOVATED HOME WITH OPEN CONCEPT, MINUTES TO 28,29,66, PRINCE WILLIAM PARKWAY, FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY AT A CONDO PRICE . Check out this 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 bath townhome that has been totally renovated: NEW roof, NEW HVAC, NEW kitchen with granite counter and all NEW appliances, brand NEW baths, NEW washer & dryer, NEW interior with high ceiling, recess lighting, neutral colors, NEW floorings with engineering hardwoods, NEW patio, NEW deck, NEW shed, NEW fence ... All this home is waiting for is the NEW OWNER. Stunning home awaiting you with soooooo affordable price, HOA is only $57/ month . TWO reserved parking spaces right in front of the home. Minutes to Centreville, Fairfax, FairOaks, GMU, easy access to 66,28,29,286, 234, 620, 50 .... A perfect home for FIRST TIME HOME BUYER, or for a young family .CHECK THIS OUT .
