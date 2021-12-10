ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
412 Streamside Drive

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGORGEOUS BRICK AND STONE RANCHER IN STONEY BROOK ON A NEARLY 1/2 ACRE FLAT LOT! FEATURES: GLEAMING NATURAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, BRAND NEW FLOOR TO CEILING CUSTOM BATHS ON MAIN LEVEL, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM TO EAT IN KITCHEN, OVERSIZED CARPORT WITH EXTRA PARKING PAD...

3125 Patrick Henry Drive , #235

Spacious, updated 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo on the top floor in an amazing location. Fresh new paint, Brand new carpet, Open floor plan, Laminate wood floorings in kitchen, bathrooms and closets with Large private balcony. There's a huge walk in closet in the master and also a hidden walk-in closet in the guest bathroom for more storage! Updated kitchen appliances and nice washer and dryer in Unit. 2 assigned secured garage parking with easy access, located underneath the unit and close to the stairs. Very quiet community with beautiful landscaped and walking distant to multiple shopping centers. Less than 2 miles to East Falls Church Metro Station and 7.5 miles commute to Washington D.C. Great investment opportunity for investors. All utilities(Water, Gas, Electric, Trash, Sewer) are INCLUDED with the condo fee. Also a nice outdoor swimming pool and clubhouse right next to the condo unit. SALE PRICE is lower than recent appraised value.
702 Holly Leaf Road

Renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom colonial located in Lakeview of Culpeper, just minutes from shopping and dining. This house features brand new flooring through the entire home. The kitchen has a brand new refrigerator and gas range. The upper floor has a spacious master bedroom with his and her closets. The master bathroom has both a shower and a soaking tub. Washer and dryer conveniently located on the upper level. 3 more bedrooms on the upper floor (or one could be used as an office). Large finished basement with a full bathroom and potential bedroom.
312 Marganza S

Ranch-style home with Fenced lot, Brick fireplace in spacious living room, hardwood floors under carpet. Finished basement with huge rec rm, wet bar. Conveniently located in Maryland City close to major commuting route, shopping, restaurants, Fort Meade, Laurel Race Track, MARC, Metro and much more. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker...
21 Turk Garth

This spacious and well-maintained townhouse sits nestled away from the hustle and bustle. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac tucked back far enough to avoid all the traffic, while still remaining close enough to major roads and highways. This dazzling townhouse allows massive amounts of natural sunlight to pour inside. A newly installed plush carpet has been installed on the 2nd floor, steps, and basement. The freshly painted townhouse boasts stainless steel kitchen appliances and a spacious kitchen. And let the entertaining begin on this large deck overlooking the enchanting fenced-in yard. A new roof was also installed in 2017 and is still under a transferable warranty. This home is truly a turn-key home. This rare gem in Catonsville will not last long. Get your offers in before this rare find is gone.
9 Holshire Court

There is never a wrong time to buy the right home. Come see for yourself this beautiful 4 bedroom home with plenty of renovations including being freshly painted, Installed all new kitchen cabinets, Installed quartz countertop, New kitchen sink & faucet, New hardware installed (knobs etc) New Appliances: Stainless steel stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge Installed a backsplash Demoed two non bearing walls off the kitchen to open the space, New vanities installed in all bathrooms along with new mirrors, New bathroom hardware installed in all 3 New sinks & faucets installed & new toilets, All 3 bathrooms remodeled, LVP floors installed in Living Room, Dining room, Kitchen, Foyer & Stairs ),Bathrooms (3) and LL hall, Rec Room, New trim installed around LVP flooring installed Installed an epoxy concrete floor in the garage. Truly a place to call home!
Lot 24 Fairview Drive

Waterfront Lot with approx. 55+ft of shoreline nestled in a quiet cove, on the Private side of Lake Anna. This lot offers water views, and farm views in a newly developed subdivision. Listing courtesy of Lakeside Real Estate. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for...
261 Berkmore Place , 1B

Great potential on this middle parcel of a well established business and location. Property offer plenty of parking and front and rear accesses. A large atrium up front offers rental space. Public utilities are installed and internet. Plenty of space for multiple businesses if needed. Share common maintenance is a plus with the other owners. Lots of daily traffic and flourishing businesses as neighbors. A must see!
2423 James Banks Road SE , 104 D

QUICK DELIVERY - 4 level Interior Unit Clarendon with attached 1-car garage at Stanton Square, DC. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it is sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, you can select a recreation room, or choose a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Some areas even can have a tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level you will find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The owner suite is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that is right for you!
30057 Arbor Acre Drive

This corner lot is ready to be built on, just need to find the dream house plan and start building. Lot located in Rose Hill Community. 1.11 acres, next to open space area for additional privacy. Short distance to downtown historical Princess Anne, within an hour of Ocean City beaches, Assateague, and Chincoteague.
3920 Brooklyn Avenue

Amazingly priced! This property offers hardwoods on the upper and lower level. Open concept between kitchen and dining room. The house offers a new hot water heater, enclosed porch, fenced backyard, detached garage, 4 ceiling fans, 3 bedrooms and 1and half baths. The property has a lead-free paint certification. It needs your vision and TLC. It is being sold AS-IS.
7801 Epsilon Drive

Welcome Investors and Contractors. Complete the renovation and make this home your own. Hardwood floors on main level with open kitchen, family room. living room, separate dining room and half bath. The family room also has a fireplace. Walk-out basement is studded for 2 bedrooms. There is a full bath with sink, commode and shower/tub. Driveway extends from street across back of home. Upstairs has four large bedrooms and two bathroom areas. Please DO NOT walk on Deck. Property being sold strictly AS IS.
104 Peppertree Circle

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath split foyer home is a great opportunity in a great neighborhood! The lower level is unfinished, but has an entry door off of the driveway, full windows and roughed in plumbing for a third bathroom making it easy to finish in the future. Property is eligible for 100% financing. Schedule your appointment today to be the first to see this lovely home.
16328 Brandy Road

Great 1 acre property for the person interested in land for heavy industrial use, commercial buildings, or buy and hold investment. There is 125 feet of road frontage on Brandy Rd and Norfolk Southern railroad borders the back of the land for 133 feet. A shed also comes with this 936 sq ft 3bd+2Ba house with wood floors. Public water and electric.
1307 N Patterson Park Avenue

ALL REMODELED top to bottom 3 level townhouse. Beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances on main level with open floor plan. Second level has three spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom. The basement has one full bathroom and a bonus room/den with walkout exit. Schedule a tour today!
2547 Edmondson Avenue

End of group townhome with a covered porch, 4 bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms. Home has original hardwood floors, improved basement, & many original features. Being sold as-is. Seller will make no repair. 2 Hour notice needed to view property. Tenant-lives in basement and will be moving as soon as possible.
1702 Willow Brook Rd

******RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM RAMBLER TUCKED AWAY INTO THE WOODS***NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW SS APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT, NICE FRONT PORCH AND MUCH MORE....YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED....1.43 ACRE NICE LEVEL LOT....LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING ROOM, OPEN FLOOR PLAN.... Listing courtesy...
409 E Baker Street

Large family home with separate entrance to upstairs. Quaint, historical town of Gordonsville with restaurants, shops, tourist attractions. Great central location for touring nearby Civil War attractions; wineries; beautiful country landscapes. Don't miss out! Excellent opportunity for onsite home office. High speed internet available, easy commutes to D.C. (2hrs); Richmond (1hr); Harrisonburg (1hr); Charlottesville (30min); Culpeper (30min); Amtrak Station (5min). Lease option to buy arrangement is available.
5387 Bayview Avenue

Located less than a quarter mile from private community beach and boat ramp. 1,440 sq ft with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and 2 living rooms/den, situated on .43 of an acre. New central air and heat system (5 year part warranty starting 10/4/2021, date of install), new insulation in crawl space, 2021 refrigerator, new decking on porch, ducts cleaned, new linked fire/carbon monoxide monitor system, some freshly painted rooms, including two rooms with new carpet. Near by boat ramp. Volunteer Civic Association $60/yr and $10 one time fee for boat ramp key. Nearest beach access is two streets over at the end of Calvert Rd. Can settle quick!
631 Walton Road

What more could you ask for in the heart of Huntingtown in Blue Ribbon school district with NO HOA and NO COVENANTS! Well cared for split foyer on a useable 3 acre lot with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood on the upper level, new laminate in the basement, new carpet in the bedrooms, 5 year old roof, 7 year old heat pump, 2 year old holding tank, new hot water heater, newer septic, pellet stove, and fenced area large enough for a horse. PLUS a 2-car detached garage with new side deck and 2-level apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 +-+ baths with kitchen, gas fireplace, and full laundry providing additional monthly income. Sold AS IS but in good condition. This one won+GGt last long. Come see it today!
7157 Stag Horn Path

Welcome home to your Semi-Detached 3 BR, 1.5 Baths located in the Village of Owen Brown.New Roof, Lots of Natural Lighting shining thru your Brand-New Windows with the sun shining on your Gleaming Wood Floors. Less Housework-No Carpet to Clean, YAY! Kitchen has: Granite Counters, lots of Cabinet space with SS Appliances. Kitchen Dining Room Island with Breakfast, Bladeless Ceiling Fan and French Doors which invites the Natural Lighting that opens to your large Partially Enclosed Deck, Great for Entertaining!Finished Basement w/Family Room, half Bath, Home Office or Exercise Room, Separate Laundry Room with Washer/ Dryer and Storage Space, Large Parking Pad & Shed.Minutes to Wegmans, Whole Food, Trader Joes, Moms and David's Natural Market.Enjoy the Biking & Walking Trails of Lake Elkhorn, Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment and the major thoroughfares.Don't miss your chance to call this home sweet home!
