621 Emerson Street NW

BEST HOME - BEST PRICE - BEST LOCATION - TOTALLY RENOVATED HOME WITH OPEN CONCEPT, MINUTES TO 28,29,66, PRINCE WILLIAM PARKWAY, FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY AT A CONDO PRICE . Check out this 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 bath townhome that has been totally renovated: NEW roof, NEW HVAC, NEW kitchen with granite counter and all NEW appliances, brand NEW baths, NEW washer & dryer, NEW interior with high ceiling, recess lighting, neutral colors, NEW floorings with engineering hardwoods, NEW patio, NEW deck, NEW shed, NEW fence ... All this home is waiting for is the NEW OWNER. Stunning home awaiting you with soooooo affordable price, HOA is only $57/ month . TWO reserved parking spaces right in front of the home. Minutes to Centreville, Fairfax, FairOaks, GMU, easy access to 66,28,29,286, 234, 620, 50 .... A perfect home for FIRST TIME HOME BUYER, or for a young family .CHECK THIS OUT .
Comments / 0