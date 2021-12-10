ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

621 Emerson Street NW

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Petworth's finest craftsmanship presented for the holidays! This lovely 4 bed, 3 1/2 bath townhome is close to everything this section of the city has to offer but tucked off on a quiet street minutes from Rock Creek Park, 16th Street Heights, Columbia Heights, Brookland, restaurants and shops. Completely...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

52 Bayou Avenue

Versatile property featuring 3 bedrooms, bonus room, sunroom, 1 bathroom, and plenty of room to grow! This terrific home features a wood-burning fireplace in the main bedroom with ceramic tile floor, new flooring in the living room, new carpet, granite kitchen counters, ceiling fans, washer and dryer. Enjoy the spacious front yard and huge fenced concrete backyard. Driveway includes parking spots for 3 cars. This home is move-in ready and also great for investors who might want to expand out the back by adding more bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchen, or even convert to 2 units with separate entrances. The possibilities are endless! Incredibly convenient location -- 1 min walk to metro station, bus stops, and DC line. Walking distance to grocery stores, convenience stores, gas station, bank, school, City Hall, and restaurants. Property is being sold AS-IS. THANKS FOR SHOWING!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

702 Holly Leaf Road

Renovated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom colonial located in Lakeview of Culpeper, just minutes from shopping and dining. This house features brand new flooring through the entire home. The kitchen has a brand new refrigerator and gas range. The upper floor has a spacious master bedroom with his and her closets. The master bathroom has both a shower and a soaking tub. Washer and dryer conveniently located on the upper level. 3 more bedrooms on the upper floor (or one could be used as an office). Large finished basement with a full bathroom and potential bedroom.
CULPEPER, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2423 James Banks Road SE , 104 D

QUICK DELIVERY - 4 level Interior Unit Clarendon with attached 1-car garage at Stanton Square, DC. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it is sure to fit your needs. On the lower level, you can select a recreation room, or choose a bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet. Some areas even can have a tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level you will find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The owner suite is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that is right for you!
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3920 Brooklyn Avenue

Amazingly priced! This property offers hardwoods on the upper and lower level. Open concept between kitchen and dining room. The house offers a new hot water heater, enclosed porch, fenced backyard, detached garage, 4 ceiling fans, 3 bedrooms and 1and half baths. The property has a lead-free paint certification. It needs your vision and TLC. It is being sold AS-IS.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Columbia Heights#Powder Room#Porcelain#Emerson Street Nw
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9 Holshire Court

There is never a wrong time to buy the right home. Come see for yourself this beautiful 4 bedroom home with plenty of renovations including being freshly painted, Installed all new kitchen cabinets, Installed quartz countertop, New kitchen sink & faucet, New hardware installed (knobs etc) New Appliances: Stainless steel stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge Installed a backsplash Demoed two non bearing walls off the kitchen to open the space, New vanities installed in all bathrooms along with new mirrors, New bathroom hardware installed in all 3 New sinks & faucets installed & new toilets, All 3 bathrooms remodeled, LVP floors installed in Living Room, Dining room, Kitchen, Foyer & Stairs ),Bathrooms (3) and LL hall, Rec Room, New trim installed around LVP flooring installed Installed an epoxy concrete floor in the garage. Truly a place to call home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

25 Greenfield Road

Beautifully maintained brick ranch home located in one of the prime neighborhoods in the town of Luray. Boasts single floor living with a main bedroom/bath suite, plus two additional bedrooms and second full bathroom. Cozy up to the brick gas fireplace inside, or enjoy the outdoors in the fully screened porch. The property has an attached carport as well as a two car detached garage with electric lights/outlets and a flue for a woodstove. Full basement with walkout stairs.
LURAY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2769 Seville Rd

Beautiful and tranquil ten (10) surveyed acres, in a private setting; accessed off a 50' right of way. Custom built residence in 2010, with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open floor plan for kitchen, dining and living room areas. Master bedroom and full bath on main level. Energy efficient house design and construction. Shingle roof, cedar siding, insulated windows and doors. Owner will provide a new, 10 acre survey and well, approved by Madison County prior to settlement. The house has an excellent location for various agricultural uses including: gardening, orchard or limited livestock.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1419 Pickett Ct

Lovely, Colonial located in desirable Happy Creek Knolls Subdivision and only minutes from new Warren Memorial Hospital, Warren County Middle School and I-66 for commuters. This beautiful home is situated on a a cul-de-sac lot with full walkout level basement and a private rear yard. Features include , center hallway, 3 finished levels, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, spacious family room with fireplace, equipped kitchen, formal living and dining room, large rear deck for relaxing and entertaining family and friends. Come see you won't be disappointed. More photos coming.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1307 N Patterson Park Avenue

ALL REMODELED top to bottom 3 level townhouse. Beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances on main level with open floor plan. Second level has three spacious bedrooms and one full bathroom. The basement has one full bathroom and a bonus room/den with walkout exit. Schedule a tour today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

409 E Baker Street

Large family home with separate entrance to upstairs. Quaint, historical town of Gordonsville with restaurants, shops, tourist attractions. Great central location for touring nearby Civil War attractions; wineries; beautiful country landscapes. Don't miss out! Excellent opportunity for onsite home office. High speed internet available, easy commutes to D.C. (2hrs); Richmond (1hr); Harrisonburg (1hr); Charlottesville (30min); Culpeper (30min); Amtrak Station (5min). Lease option to buy arrangement is available.
GORDONSVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7663 Somerset Lane

BEST HOME - BEST PRICE - BEST LOCATION - TOTALLY RENOVATED HOME WITH OPEN CONCEPT, MINUTES TO 28,29,66, PRINCE WILLIAM PARKWAY, FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY AT A CONDO PRICE . Check out this 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 bath townhome that has been totally renovated: NEW roof, NEW HVAC, NEW kitchen with granite counter and all NEW appliances, brand NEW baths, NEW washer & dryer, NEW interior with high ceiling, recess lighting, neutral colors, NEW floorings with engineering hardwoods, NEW patio, NEW deck, NEW shed, NEW fence ... All this home is waiting for is the NEW OWNER. Stunning home awaiting you with soooooo affordable price, HOA is only $57/ month . TWO reserved parking spaces right in front of the home. Minutes to Centreville, Fairfax, FairOaks, GMU, easy access to 66,28,29,286, 234, 620, 50 .... A perfect home for FIRST TIME HOME BUYER, or for a young family .CHECK THIS OUT .
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2409 Lackawanna Street

Newly remodeled 2 level 2424 sq ft home. 4 bedroom 2 full Bath and 1 half bath with new flooring through out. This home includes an additional kitchen in a fully finished walkout basement that includes a full washer and dryer. Central A/C & Large back yard with fence, Close to public transportation. Move in Ready and shows well. All Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2205 Luzerne Avenue

This bright, mid-century home is perfect for the buyer looking for a home to adapt to their own personal style--bring your imagination and contractor! The main level offers a kitchen with an eat-in area and a main living area has light pouring in from oversized windows, a fireplace, and a door that opens to the backyard. There are two bedrooms on this level, as well as a full bath. The second level has a spacious primary bedroom, bath, and additional bedroom. Located in the sought after neighborhood of North Woodside and blocks to Woodlin Elementary School, Snyders Grocery Store, CVS, Goldberg Bagels and much more - this is the best of "sub-urban" living. Welcome Home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5105-B Travis Edward Way , 5105B

This Charming townhouse style condo with attached one car garage and driveway is located in the sought after gated community of Stonegate at Faircrest. You will love the open floor plan and 9 ft ceilings. The spacious and open, large main level has the dining area, kitchen and living room. Perfect for entertaining! The kitchen has a peninsula that creates an open atmosphere. There is tons of light throughout the home! The built-in office provides privacy from main living area. The primary bedroom has a large bathroom with ceramic tile. The second bedroom has access to second bathroom in the hall. The attached garage offer interior parking and the driveway offer the second parking space. Easy access to I-66,Rt 29 and Rt 28, Fairfax County bus connector stop and park and ride and shopping. Plenty of guest parking & wonderful community amenities with pool, playground, clubhouse, gym & gated entrance. Welcome home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14328 Astrodome Drive , #62

This beautiful condo is turnkey! Brand new kitchen +GG new cabinets, granite countertop, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, new floor. The main floor features a living/dining room combo that looks out to the lovely, gated yard. This home has new carpet and is freshly painted.The second-level primary bedroom is spacious with an abundance of storage. The bathroom has been updated with a new sink and vanity, new flooring, and lighting. The second bedroom is roomy with a large closet. The basement is fully finished boasts a modern, new bathroom with a walk-in shower. The rec/bonus room provides additional living space for you to make your own.Location, location, location!! Blocks from Layhill Shopping Center- groceries, restaurants and bars, LA Fitness, Starbucks, CVS, banks, and so much more! Connect to major commuting arteries. Sold As-is!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2128 N Pulaski Street

4BR/1BA townhome located in the Mondawmin Community of Baltimore City. In close proximity to Coppin State University and nearby parks!. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Legacy. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose...
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2104 W Saratoga Street

The impressive living space is created by a warm, welcoming interior that is wonderfully bright and includes a separate dining room, well-proportioned rooms, and generous living spaces. Enjoy a prime location minutes from B&O Railroad Museum and The Walters Art Museum. Within walking distance to local shops and supermarkets. You have all the amenities you would like just a few miles from home. Avoid traffic snarls with public transportation within walking distance. A rare opportunity. Home can be delivered vacant for you and your family to enjoy or as an income producing property where rooms are being rented. Call us today to arrange a showing.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1928 Wilhelm Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Begins 01/04 @10:00 am. Ends 01/06 @11:20 am. List Price is Opening Bid. 2 Story Shell located in the Carrollton Ridge area. Property is in need of major renovations. MINUTES to Westside Shopping Center, Mt. Clare Junction, Carroll Park, Carroll Park Golf Course, & Grace Medical Center. Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery Wilkens Ave. Property is Vacant - $3,000 Deposit. Please Visit Ashland Auction+GGs website for more details. For full Terms and Conditions visit the auctioneer's website, or contact the auctioneer+GGs office.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

247 Conestoga Street

Enjoy stunning views of the Chesapeake Bay from this Charlestown, 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage. Home also has laundry, dining room, kitchen, living room and sitting area as well as deck to enjoy amazing sunrises an a private beach to enjoy bonfires and family activities as well as a shed to store all of your water toys. Located in the Historic town of Charlestown and close to the Wellwood. Enjoy tons of family fun within an hour of Lancaster, West Chester, Philadelphia and Baltimore.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8086 Windward Key Drive

Gorgeous updated home in Windward Key now available. Water oriented community in the Heart of Chesapeake Beach. This home has been updated inside and is move-in ready! New counters, granite countertops and BRAND NEW HVAC SYSTEM!!! The sellers have invested into all of the things, so you do not have to! You will enjoy the promixty to ammentities and attractions and enjoy the sunrise and sunset off the water from your balcony. The home has plenty of room and space and provides an open floor conecept between the living area and kitchen. Don't wait, schedule your private showing today!
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy