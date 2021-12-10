Florida man uses flamethrower to settle parking dispute against teens

XM42 Lite Flamethrower

We weren’t going to let 2021 end without one last ‘Florida Man’ story - and this one’s a doozy.

A Gainesville man is facing assault charges after wielding a flamethrower to settle a parking dispute.

Witnesses say 57-year-old Andre Adams sprayed the flamethrower at a car with three teenagers inside - and continued to shoot flames as they fled. Adams’ neighbor says it’s not the first time he’s pulled the stunt.

Believe it or not, it’s fully legal to own a flamethrower in most of the U.S., and they can be purchased for about $900.

Adams is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

