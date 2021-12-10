ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hoosiers ages 16-17 now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health announced on Friday that any Hoosier aged 16 or older can receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine as long as they received their second dose...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
indianapublicradio.org

93 more Hoosiers are dead from COVID-19

The Indiana Department of Health reported 93 more statewide COVID-19 deaths, Tuesday, driving Indiana’s pandemic death toll up to 17,230. 4,241 new positive tests were recorded Tuesday, with the state’s seven-day positivity rate hitting 14.7 percent. Delaware County reported 48 new, positive coronavirus cases with a seven-day positivity...
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

COVID-19 spread is uncontrolled in most of northern Indiana

The spread of COVID-19 currently is uncontrolled across nearly the entire northern third of the state, and the rest of Indiana's counties appear likely to earn the red classification in the weeks ahead, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Data released Wednesday by the state health agency show 46...
INDIANA STATE
whatsupmag.com

Hogan Announces Additional Actions to Address Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

State Continues Preparations for Convergence of Delta and Omicron Variants State Health Officials Direct Hospitals to Update Emergency Capacity Plans, Maximize Use of Regional Hospitals and Alternate Care SitesHospitals Ordered to Establish Community-Based Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Programs. ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the state surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations today, Governor Larry Hogan announced...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoosiers#16 17#Covid 19 Vaccine#Wndu#Cdc#Www Ourshot In Gov#Pvax
CBS News

One year after FDA authorized Pfizer's COVID vaccine, cases are on the rise

Saturday marks one year since the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine — the first of three COVID-19 vaccines now in use in the United States. During that time, more than 480 million shots have been administered, and just over 60% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated. But even with those protections, case numbers have gone up 22% in the past two weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Detroit

Michigan’s First COVID-19 Omicron Variant Case Identified In Kent County

(CBS Detroit) — Michigan health officials announced Thursday that the state’s first case of the omicron variant has been identified in a Kent County resident. Officials say the initial detection of the COVID cases was reported on Dec. 3 to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System. On Dec. 9, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) was notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it was the omicron variant following genetic sequencing.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy