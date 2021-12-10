ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Healthy Recipe: Pecan Pie

Real Health
Real Health
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6ng5_0dJjBDkg00
Pecan Pie Shutterstock
  1. Preheat oven to 350 °F.
  2. Roll out the tart dough to a ¼-inch thickness, and transfer to a 9-inch tart pan or pie dish. Poke tiny holes in the dough with a fork and cover with wax paper. Place dried beans on top of the wax paper to weigh down the dough. (This is known as “baking blind”, and prevents the dough from rising too much.)
  3. Bake the pie crust for about 20 minutes, or until the edges have turned brown and have started to shrink away from the sides of the pan. Remove the beans and wax paper.
  4. While crust is baking, combine the butter, brown sugar, applesauce and salt in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Boil for 1 minute, then remove from the heat. Stir in the pecans and vanilla. Let it cool.
  5. Once the sugar mixture has cooled, slowly add in the eggs, whisking constantly. Then pour the mixture into the hot pie shell. Bake the pie for 30 to 40 minutes, until the edges of the filling are firm, but the center is still slightly loose.

Comments / 14

Johny
3d ago

healthy and pie should be nowhere near each other

Reply(11)
10
Related
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pie Crust#Pecans#Healthy Recipe#The Pie#Food Drink#Preheat
mamalovesfood.com

Crock Pot Candy

4 ounces Baker's German's sweet chocolate bar or other bittersweet chocolate bar. Add peanuts to the bottom of the crock pot, then layer the almond bark, chocolate chips and broken up chocolate bar on top. Cover and cook on low 1.5 to 2 hours, until all the chocolate has completely...
RECIPES
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Garlic Butter Baked Shrimp

This baked shrimp recipe is inspired by two of my all-time favorite Kitchn recipes: Meghan Splawn’s Shrimp Scampi Pasta and Yasmin Fahr’s Garlicky Shrimp and White Beans. Both of these recipes take the garlic flavor to the next level by marinating the shrimp in garlic before cooking, so that’s exactly what I did here.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Velveeta Fudge

This Velveeta Fudge may sound strange but it is a tried and true fudge recipe. It is a delicious and super creamy chocolate fudge with walnuts!. The first thing that you probably think of when you hear about Velveeta Fudge is that there is no way that it doesn't taste like like processed cheese. The beauty of this fudge is that it does not! If no one knew that Velveeta was added to this recipe, they wouldn't even be able to tell. The texture of Velveeta actually helps this fudge become creamy. If I don't make this every year for friends and family, there is a revolt! Everyone who I have served it to (knowing about the Velveeta or not) loves it and is always so eager for the recipe. So if you are looking for a delicious recipe to intrigue your guests, then you need to make this Velveeta Fudge recipe.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Problem Fans Have With Ree Drummond's Holiday Cookie Recipe

Few can argue with Ree Drummond's baking skills. According to Design & Living, Drummond understands that this form of cooking requires precision to yield the best results. While she may prefer to cook, she loves baking cinnamon rolls and considers her chocolate sheet cake one of her best recipes. The chef also has some secret ingredients designed to spruce up any winter dessert. Drummond relies on apples with seasonal spices and caramel sauce for the holidays, while a mix of orange marmalade sweet rolls with cranberries can really make the season feel that much more festive, per Food & Wine.
RECIPES
EatThis

We Tasted 7 Walmart Pies & This Is the Best

Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
EatThis

We Tasted 9 Store-Bought Eggnogs & This Is the Best

Eggnog is synonymous with holiday celebrations but it is a polarizing beverage, i.e. you either love it or you hate it. A traditional recipe for eggnog can be terrifying from a food safety and health perspective, requiring a half dozen raw eggs and lots of cream and sugar. But for those that love it, a cold December evening just isn't the same without a cup of creamy eggnog, spiked or not.
FOOD & DRINKS
grit.com

Recipes from Grandma’s Cookie Jar: Peanut Butter Cookies, Brown Sugar Crescents, and Soft Sour Cream Drops

A nostalgic look at cookies and the women who baked them. Back in 1806 when Noah Webster began his dictionary-writing days, he probably didn’t have a clue as to what “cooky”, or cookie, would come to be in content, shape, and size. He simply wrote that it was “a small cake made from stiff, sweet dough rolled and sliced or dropped by spoonfuls onto a large flat pan and baked.”
RECIPES
Real Health

Real Health

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy