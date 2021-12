WASHINGTON — A short but chilling video captures the fear that's stalking some D.C. neighborhoods. Rachel, who didn't want to use her last name, was just getting ready for dinner Monday night when she heard someone open fire, seemingly right outside her apartment on Fairmont Avenue in Columbia Heights. Taking cover behind her Christmas tree, Rachel started rolling. In the video, you first hear one person firing steadily, and then it sounds like a second person shoots back at a rapid clip.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO