Lion Fight 72: Walker vs. Bartek Photo Gallery

After an evenly matched first half, Southfield A&T started to pull away in the third quarter on their way to a 45-30 victory over Troy on Tuesday, December 15, 2021 in Southfield, Michigan. (TIMOTHY ARRICK – MediaNews Group photo)
Seventeen students participated in the North Scott Junior High Spelling Bee on Thursday, Nov. 18, with eighth-grader Seditia Beydler topping the field. The top five finishers all advanced to the district Spelling Bee which will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the high school auditorium at 6 p.m.
A memorial for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. Thomas died earlier this week. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney's best moment of the season was seeing Justyn Ross return to the field. In his final season for the Tigers, Ross once again showed why he has a bright future. Check out some (...)
Megan MacDonald had 16 points, including a pair of key three-point opportunities, as South Lyon — which went 1-20 just two seasons ago — started 3-1 for the first time since 2016-17 with a 39-31 win over Walled Lake Northern on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (MATTHEW B. MOWERY — For MediaNews Group)
ONE Championship‘s second-ranked flyweight contender Danny “The King” Kingad is hoping to secure another crack at Adriano Moraes’ ONE flyweight title with a dominant showing at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II, a previously recorded event airing on Dec. 17. In the evening’s main event, the Team...
When he signed with his hometown Mavericks in 2015, Deron Williams joined a long point-guard line of succession that includes Jason Kidd, Derek Harper, Steve Nash and Brad Davis. Now, though, in retirement from basketball, the 37-year-old Williams is following the path of ex-Cowboys Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Herschel Walker...
Oxford defeated Lapeer on the road, 49-26, in its first game back since the shooting at Oxford High School that claimed the lives of four students, including basketball team member Hana St. Juliana. (DREW ELLIS – MediaNews Group)
Comments / 0