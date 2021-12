We should be feeling good about the Lakers. They most recently went into Oklahoma City and took care of business, winning 116-95, which would seem like a roaring success no matter who the opponent is, even if it's a Thunder team that recorded the worst loss in NBA history only a little over a week ago when they lost 152-79 against the Grizzlies. So like I said, we shouldn't be feeling (much) of our previous disgust towards the Lakers, at least right now.

