ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Padma Lakshmi calls media attention surrounding identity of her daughter's father 'mortifying'

By Jessica Napoli
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePadma Lakshmi reflected on a difficult time in her personal life when she was pregnant with her daughter, Krishna Thea. The "Top Chef" host, 51, recalled how she received tons of media attention and scrutiny about how she didn't immediately confirm the identity of her child's father. On the...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Shared What It Was Like Learning To Cook From Her Mother

Everything Padma Lakshmi touches turns to gold. Want your new cooking competition series to bring home an Emmy nomination? You tap Lakshmi to host, judge, or produce the project. The cookbook author and "Top Chef" host and executive producer has many accolades under her cooking apron, such her two-time Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality-Competition Program (via padmalakshmi.com).
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi's Hilarious Meme Defends Indian Food

People who don't love Indian food actually exist? Apparently. Though Indian cuisine has always varied depending on the regions and cultures it originated from, modern Indian food is identified by the strong aromas and flavorful spices that are its calling cards. The delicious layering of exotic and mainstream ingredients alongside the use of taste bud-tantalizing herbs and spices have been around for over 5000 years, according to CulinarySchools.org.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

How Padma Lakshmi Is Honoring The Miracle Of Oil For Hanukkah

Padma Lakshmi celebrated the second night of Hanukkah with a traditional meal along with an essential table centerpiece: a menorah. Lakshmi posted an Instagram Story featuring a pic of the food spread, which includes latkes (fried potato pancakes, per CBS News) and sufganiyot (fried, jelly-filled doughnuts), explaining that these dishes are important to the Jewish culture and tradition "as a nod to the miracle of oil." Lakshmi explained further in an accompanying Instagram post, stating that when the Macabees defeated King Antiochus (an oppressor of the Jewish people, per History) over 2,000 years ago, they found that their Temple only contained enough oil to last the evening. However, their menorah remained lit for eight days. Therefore, these foods are fried in oil to commemorate this miraculous occasion.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Adam Dell
Person
Michael Dell
Person
Andy Cohen
Mashed

Twitter Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Bold Statement On Feminism

Padma Lakshmi – "Top Chef" host, model, author, and activist has never been one to shy away from conversations surrounding female rights and representation. In a 2016 interview with The New York Times, Lakshmi said she is "absolutely" a feminist and that she wouldn't ever "date somebody who didn't consider himself a feminist, frankly." In a stirring 2020 essay for Teen Vogue, she discussed the harmful language often used towards females and provided a call to action against sexism. "We can change the cultural norms that allow disrespectful words to become part of the air we breathe," she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Twitter Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Funny Potty Mouth Admission

TV personality, model, and author Padma Lakshmi likes taking the time to engage with her fans, keeping them amused with her regular updates on social media. According to Page Six, fans have even gone as far as asking Lakshmi to attend their bar mitzvahs, which she told the outlet is one of, "The best part[s] of 'Top Chef'"
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Twitter Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Boozy Advent Calendar Request

Let's be real for a minute here. Parents sometimes want to enjoy the holidays in a way that's not meant to be shared with children. They might not mean to take on a bah-humbug attitude but are, frankly, tired or looking for a way to treat themselves since they're so busy tending to everyone else. After all, someone has to cook all those cookies, wrap all those presents, and hang those stockings by the chimney with care. Or maybe, they just like adult beverages. Whatever the reason, Padma Lakshmi, celebrity host of top culinary shows "Top Chef" and "Taste the Nation," appears to be no exception in wanting something geared specifically toward the grownups.
INTERNET
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Shares Her Indian Heritage With Relatable Tea Video

TV personality, author, model, and actress Padma Lakshmi has an interesting confession to make. As she revealed in her memoir, "Love, Loss, and What We Ate" (via Fast Company), Lakshmi has never felt like she completely identifies with a particular place. Lakshmi moved to the U.S. when she was just four years old to be with her mom in New York, who raised her on her own. Because of this, Lakshmi had difficulty aligning her identity with either her Indian or American background, feeling like a bit of an outsider in both communities.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Dell
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi's Feelings About Pizza Are Totally Relatable

Padma Lakshmi definitely knows her way around a gourmet dish. As the host of Bravo's hit cooking competition TV Show "Top Chef" since 2006, she has been tasting and judging some of the most delicious and creative meals that the world's most talented chefs have come up with. Born in...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

What Makes Padma Lakshmi's Thumbprint Cookies Unique

While technically any cookie eaten around the holidays could be considered a Christmas cookie, there are certain varieties that are more traditional this time of year. Whether you're setting out treats for Santa or exchanging goodies at a holiday party, some of the most common Christmas cookies include gingerbread, peanut butter blossoms, sugar cookies, and chocolate crinkles. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular Christmas cookie, however, is the classic chocolate chip.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Why This Pic Of Padma Lakshmi With Her Daughter Worried Some Fans

Model, TV personality, and actress Padma Lakshmi is used to being in the limelight and knows that fame can be notoriously difficult to deal with. She found herself appalled at the stories that made it to news websites when she got pregnant with her daughter in 2010 and realized that people were trying to figure out who the father was (via Vanity Fair). Lakshmi said, "I was sort of between relationships without going into the specifics. It definitely complicated the situation, and as we know, our society is a patriarchal society, so I knew that it was not the ideal way, obviously, to be in the situation I was in."
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Jenny and Sumit on Married Life and His Parents' Reaction to Their Secret Wedding (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny and Sumit are living their best married lives. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with the newlyweds after the couple tied the knot in India on the season 3 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and they talked about how their marriage is going four months in and the decision to not tell his parents that they got married.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
India
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Padma Lakshmi Just Received a Major Honor

Padma Lakshmi is being recognized for her advocacy work. The Top Chef host has just earned the honor of being named the United Nations Correspondents Association’s (UNCA) 2021 Advocate of the Year. Padma, who was appointed the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador in March 2019, received the...
WORLD
Variety

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Lands in New York City With Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Self-Described ‘Swiftie,’ Jimmy Fallon

After a two-year absence, iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball returned live to Madison Square Garden in New York City Friday night (Dec. 10) with a lineup that included Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, The Jonas Brothers, AJR, Saweetie, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amilio and Kane Brown. While the re-emergence of the yearly fiesta feting the year’s biggest hits is a welcome return to holiday normalcy — or as iHeartRadio Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman describes it to Variety as “that snapshot of all the biggest songs as we go into Christmas” — the ghost of coronavirus lingered with the announcement that scheduled performer Doja...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Jennifer Aniston warned: ‘Stay away from him’

She recently said “it’s time” for her to get back out there and start dating – almost four years since her second marriage ended. But Jennifer Aniston’s friends are worried that she’s about to go looking for love in all the wrong places, following reports that she’s getting friendly again with her ex, musician John Mayer.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bruce Willis & Wife Emma Heming Share Rare Photo With Daughters Evelyn, 7, & Mabel, 9 — Photo

Bruce Willis and Emma Hening enjoyed a low key Thanksgiving with their girls as they visited a neighborhood park. Bruce Willis, 65, and Emma Heming, 43, shared a rare photo of their daughters Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 9, on Thanksgiving! The couple marked the holiday with a quiet visit to a park where they snapped the cute picture holding wooden walking sticks, later shared by Emma to Instagram on Nov. 26. “The thing that I’ve come to realize about gratitude is it grounds me to the here and now—not the things of my past or the worries of the future,” she began her caption.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Fox News

682K+
Followers
131K+
Post
595M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy