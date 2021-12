Zach Cunningham was unable to make his season debut with the Tennessee Titans in Sunday’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars due to protocol-related reasons. The former Houston Texans linebacker was awarded to the Tennessee Titans via a waiver claim on December 9th. Head coach Mike Vrabel seems to be optimistic about the chances we see Cunningham make his Titans debut at practice on Wednesday, December 15th. Vrabel gave an update on Cunningham’s status during Monday’s media session.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO