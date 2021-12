As a leading expert in all things lighting, Craig Bernecker, Professor of Lighting Design at Parsons, has been a researcher, educator, practitioner, and more during his decades long career. He’s testified in courtrooms about the role of lighting in automobile accidents, and played a significant role in the development of Penn State University’s lighting design program, as well as the program at Parsons, where he’s the Director of the MFA Lighting Design program.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO