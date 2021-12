COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball moved up to No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following a 2-0 week extending its win streak to four. The Buckeyes beat Towson 85-74 during a weekday game then improved to 3-1 against ranked teams this season with a 73-55 win over Wisconsin — who dropped from No. 23 to unranked — at home on Saturday. They will return to the court this weekend to face No. 21 Kentucky on a neutral court in Las Vegas as part of the CBS Sports Classic.

