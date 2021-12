SPACS, or special purpose acquisition companies, have had a gangbuster year boosting the number of initial public offerings that have taken place. While SPACs have been around for many years, in recent times the vehicles have surged in popularity as a shortened path to take the company public. Multiple Fintechs have utilized SPACs like SoFi. Advocates believe SPACs have revitalized the moribund IPO market as fewer companies decide to pursue the expensive process to become a listed firm. SPACs, or blank check firms, raise money to acquire or invest in a target company (or companies) and typically have a 12-month time frame to accomplish this task. At the end of September 2021, there were an estimated 458 SPACs on the hunt for a company to buy. SPACInsider reports that there have been 590 SPAC this year raising a gross amount of $158 billion.

