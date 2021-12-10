ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

DC Preview: Future State: Gotham #8

By AIPT
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the Magistrate continues to tighten its iron fist around Gotham City, things get even worse when the successor to the Clown Prince of Crime takes up the mantle...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land #4

THE CHAMPION OF THE SAVAGE LAND IS NOT WHO YOU EXPECT! For years, Ka-Zar has thought himself the master of the Savage Land. Turns out he’s only a tolerated guest…and not nearly as powerful as he believed. Domovoy’s power grows as the land decays! When the Plunders discover the mysterious subterranean Cradle, they think they’ve found the answer. But what’s born in the Cradle will bring only death…
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview One Star Squadron #1

Who you gonna call? One-Star Squadron! Meet DC’s superhero team where heroism meets capitalism. This ragtag group of heroes led by Red Tornado is here to provide service with a smile. All you must do is send a request via their on-demand hero app and they’ll answer any call. Whether it’s a children’s birthday party or an alien invasion, no job is too small or too big!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Woman #782

Wonder Woman has been spotted in Sweden?! After narrowly escaping some deadly reflections of herself, Diana has made it to the resting place of Siegfried. In order to forge her new path forward as a hero, she needs to stop living in the past and sever her ties to the Sphere of the Gods. Little does she know, another ex is trying to get in touch with her…and it’s a matter of life and death!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Swamp Thing #10

As the battle between Levi and Jacob comes to a head, the future of the Green—and so of all living things—is embroiled in existential conflict. And there are those who have learned to look for windows of opportunity in conflict. The true nature of Prescot’s machinations will become apparent even as their actions will put into question the very nature of the world we live in.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gotham City
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Joker Puzzlebox #5

With the Riddler’s treasure hunt complete, the villains must gather to assemble the mysterious box. But putting that many criminals in a room is a dangerous thing…Unless that was the plan all along. And finally, the Gotham Police will hear Two-Face, Harley Quinn, the Penguin, and the Mad Hatter’s side...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Justice League Infinity #6

Both Justice Leagues arrive at the nexus of all realities, the Mirrored Room. Though they had hoped to find their old friend Amazo, what the League finds left behind in the ruins of the shattered mirrors is a far cry from the sentient android!. Justice League Infinity #6. Written by...
COMICS
aiptcomics.com

DC Preview: Batman #118

New creative team! Start of a new story arc as Batman leaves Gotham!. As Gotham celebrates surviving Fear State, Batman retreats alone into the darkness. But when he learns of a mystery involving Batman Inc., it forces the Caped Crusader to leave Gotham for a brand-new adventure! Thrills, chills, and international intrigue await!
COMICS
aiptcomics.com

DC Preview: DC Horror Presents Soul Plumber #3

Blorp, a strange creature with an unsettling affinity for the human race, has been unleashed upon an unsuspecting world. Now, doing its best to fit in amongst mankind—by assembling a human body for itself—this invader from beyond the veil has one mission…but what is it? And how can Edgar and his noseless pal Elk put a stop to it?
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Arts
aiptcomics.com

DC Preview: Arkham City The Order Of The World #3

Solomon Grundy has lived many lives over a great many years. Now, located by Ten-Eyed Man’s strange, but nonetheless effective, methods, he leads Dr. Joy and her many-eyed friend on a tour of the hidden history of Gotham City and the madness at its core. Arkham City The Order Of...
COMICS
aiptcomics.com

DC Preview: Crush and Lobo #7

It’s Crush versus Lobo in a knock-down, drag-out father-daughter brawl that might very well destroy Space Vegas by the time these two are done with each other!. Like what we do here at AIPT? Consider supporting us and independent comics journalism by becoming a patron today! In addition to our sincere thanks, you can browse AIPT ad-free, gain access to our vibrant Discord community of patrons and staff members, get trade paperbacks sent to your house every month, and a lot more. Click the button below to get started!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Titans United #4

Starfire takes on Lady Vic as more super-powered sleeper agents activate, displaying powers far beyond those of the Titans. Just who is behind the Cadmus experiment, and what is Blackfire planning as she brings Superboy to his knees?. Titans United #4. Written by Cavan Scott. Art by Jose Luis, Jonas...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Green Lantern #9

With trillions of lives on the line, a ringless John Stewart battles the Mad God for the future state of the universe!. Meanwhile, Jo Mullein solves the mystery of the Green Lantern Corps’ battery’s destruction as a new and ancient enemy rises. Is this the end of the Green Lantern Corps or will it lead to a new beginning and a resurrection for the cosmic heroes?
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Strange Academy #14

This is it. The issue that you’ll be looking back on five, ten, fifteen years from now… See the future of Strange Academy and the Marvel Universe. You won’t believe your eyes. Written by: Skottie Young. Art by: Humberto Ramos. Cover by: Humberto Ramos. Page Count: 28...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Defenders #4

BEFORE THERE WERE GODS…THERE WERE MARVELS! Doctor Strange and his Defenders land in the Fourth Cosmos—the home of the Archetypes of Good and Evil, primal entities of pure myth destined to echo through every reality to come—as the desperate Dr. Zota attempts to harness their power to rewrite all existence in his own hand! Al Ewing and Javier Rodriguez explore the truest origins of the Marvel Multiverse in a cosmos-colliding epic you’ll have to experience to believe!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Two #7

Mayor Mayhem’s grip over Gotham tightens as he enacts a plan that puts Barbara Gordon at the center of a political scandal! Batman, Nightwing, and Robin leap into action to expose Mayfield’s plans for Gotham and break his hypnotic hold over the city before the polls close. But...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Black Manta #4

Devil Ray has his sights set on Atlantis, and he races to put his grand plans into motion before Black Manta can unlock the secrets of the mysterious and deadly orichalcum metal. Meanwhile, Torrid forms an uneasy alliance with Manta and Gallous the Goat following their throwdown in Ethiopian airspace....
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – DC’s ‘Tis The Season To Be Freezin’ #1

DC Comics gets festive this Tuesday with the 80-page giant ‘Tis The Season To Be Freezin’ #1, and we’ve got the official preview for you here; check it out…. Oh the weather outside is freezing, but these stories sure are pleasin’. So since you’ve no place to go, why not grab a sweater, pour a cup of hot cocoa, and stoke the fire…because these 10 tales are sure to lower the mercury!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: The High Republic #12

THE HUNT FOR LOURNA DEE CONTINUES! The NIHIL have unleashed a nameless terror against the Jedi. MARSHAL AVAR KRISS is more determined than ever to bring LOURNA DEE to justice, but does STELLAN GIOS and the JEDI COUNCIL agree? As KEEVE TRENNIS struggles with what she experienced on the Nihil base, the Jedi prepare for war. PLUS—The truth about SSKEER is finally revealed—but what does it mean for his future?
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy