REPORT: 4.4 tons of trash picked up across Richmond County in November

RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM — Nearly half the amount of roadside trash collected in October was picked up by county and state workers throughout Richmond County in November.

According to the solid waste report, county workers cleaned up 2.1 tons of garbage from 18 roads and the N.C. Department of Transportation picked up 2.3 tons from four highways.

The trash accounted for 441 bags weighing 4.4 tons. The October total was 8.5 tons — the most of any month so far this year and more than the Earth Day effort and May amount combined.

Airport and Mizpah roads continue to be problem areas, with county workers accumulating 21 and 20 bags, respectively, in addition to 19 bags on Wiregrass Road.

Other bag/road totals are:

16 - Battley Dairy, Harrington roads

15 - Mill Road

14 - County Home Road

12 - Sandhills Road

11 - Hall, Old Cheraw roads

9 - Lee Thee Church, Rosalyn roads

6 - Hannah Pickett Avenue

4 - Chalk, Hatcher roads, Eason, Spring drives

3 - Church Street

The county also found 11 tires: four each on Church Street and Lee Thee Church Road and three on Sandhills Road.

NCDOT workers picked up a total of 76 bags from two sections U.S. 1, 62 bags from N.C. 381, 56 bags from U.S. 220 and 49 bags from U.S. 74 Business.

The report shows that there were also three illegal dump sites reported and investigated, three garbage burning investigations, two warning notices issued and one citation issued.

Also in November, a Cumberland County man was charged for illegally dumping more than 12 tons of trash in the Philadelphia community.

Littering is not just a problem in Richmond County, but across the state.

NCDOT reported Nov. 17 that more than 12 million pounds (6,000 tons) of roadside trash had been picked up in North Carolina, setting a new state record. The previous record was set in 2019 with 10.5 million pounds (5,250 tons).

“People all across North Carolina worked tirelessly to pick up more trash in 2021 than in any year previous,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “The best way we can thank them is by making sure they don’t have to work as hard in 2022. Everyone should do their part to keep litter off our roadways in the first place. Keeping North Carolina beautiful starts with everyone doing their part.”

Based on reports throughout the year, more than 50 tons of garbage have been picked up in Richmond County, not including volunteer and individual efforts.