ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

REPORT: 4.4 tons of trash picked up across Richmond County in November

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKNdv_0dJj5l6H00
RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM — Nearly half the amount of roadside trash collected in October was picked up by county and state workers throughout Richmond County in November.

According to the solid waste report, county workers cleaned up 2.1 tons of garbage from 18 roads and the N.C. Department of Transportation picked up 2.3 tons from four highways.

The trash accounted for 441 bags weighing 4.4 tons. The October total was 8.5 tons — the most of any month so far this year and more than the Earth Day effort and May amount combined.

Airport and Mizpah roads continue to be problem areas, with county workers accumulating 21 and 20 bags, respectively, in addition to 19 bags on Wiregrass Road.

Other bag/road totals are:

  • 16 - Battley Dairy, Harrington roads
  • 15 - Mill Road
  • 14 - County Home Road
  • 12 - Sandhills Road
  • 11 - Hall, Old Cheraw roads
  • 9 - Lee Thee Church, Rosalyn roads
  • 6 - Hannah Pickett Avenue
  • 4 - Chalk, Hatcher roads, Eason, Spring drives
  • 3 - Church Street

The county also found 11 tires: four each on Church Street and Lee Thee Church Road and three on Sandhills Road.

NCDOT workers picked up a total of 76 bags from two sections U.S. 1, 62 bags from N.C. 381, 56 bags from U.S. 220 and 49 bags from U.S. 74 Business.

The report shows that there were also three illegal dump sites reported and investigated, three garbage burning investigations, two warning notices issued and one citation issued.

Also in November, a Cumberland County man was charged for illegally dumping more than 12 tons of trash in the Philadelphia community.

Littering is not just a problem in Richmond County, but across the state.

NCDOT reported Nov. 17 that more than 12 million pounds (6,000 tons) of roadside trash had been picked up in North Carolina, setting a new state record. The previous record was set in 2019 with 10.5 million pounds (5,250 tons).

“People all across North Carolina worked tirelessly to pick up more trash in 2021 than in any year previous,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “The best way we can thank them is by making sure they don’t have to work as hard in 2022. Everyone should do their part to keep litter off our roadways in the first place. Keeping North Carolina beautiful starts with everyone doing their part.”

Based on reports throughout the year, more than 50 tons of garbage have been picked up in Richmond County, not including volunteer and individual efforts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: drought

RALEIGH — The N.C. Forest Service has lifted a ban on all open burning effective at noon Monday, Dec. 13, for the following counties in North Carolina:. RALEIGH — The N.C. Forest Service urges everyone to be cautious with fire over the holiday weekend. The lack of rainfall in most areas has increased the probability of wildfires, especially within the eastern portion of the state. The U.S. Drought Monitor lists 21 counties in southeast North Carolina as abnormally dry.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Gov. Cooper gives a 50-50 response to six final bills for 2021

RALEIGH — N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed three bills into law Thursday, Dec. 9, but also vetoed three bills. Getting the veto stamp were House Bill 220, Choice of Energy, and Senate Bill 725, Prohibit Private Money in Elections Administration, which would have banned private groups from funding local elections offices in North Carolina. The issue came up when a group founded by Mark Zuckerberg provided money for elections in 2020 in communities that leaned Democrat.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: counties

ROCKINGHAM — State health officials are “absolutely in discussion right now” as to the possibility of making face-mask wearing mandatory. North Carolina’s local governments face a grim financial future. RALEIGH — North Carolina’s local governments face a grim financial future. Tyrrell County may offer a sobering...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Rockingham, NC
Rockingham, NC
Government
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: aviation

RED SPRINGS — The N.C. Department of Transportation and the N.C. Military Business Center helped host a summit Dec. 7-9 aimed at encouraging growth in the aerospace industry. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Tuesday, 16 November 2021 17:08. Senior Maylyn Wallace boards flight to tour Florida aviation school.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Richmond Observer

Burn ban lifted for 67 North Carolina counties as conditions begin to improve

RALEIGH –The N.C. Forest Service has lifted a ban on all open burning effective at noon Wednesday, Dec. 8, for the following counties in North Carolina:. Anson, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Camden, Carteret, Catawba, Chatham, Cherokee, Chowan, Clay, Cleveland, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gaston, Gates, Graham, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Haywood, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Iredell, Jackson, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Lincoln, Macon, Martin, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Rutherford, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Swain, Tyrell, Union, Wake, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Wilson.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Philadelphia#Ncdot
The Richmond Observer

State Supreme Court halts election filing; Satterfield running for Richmond County school board

ROCKINGHAM — Those who were waiting to file for the 2022 election will have to wait longer. The N.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction and temporarily stays “filing for all offices until such time as a final judgment on the merits of plaintiffs' claims, including any appeals, is entered and a remedy, if any is required, has been ordered.”
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: lawsuits

RALEIGH — Parents supporting North Carolina's Opportunity Scholarship Program want a three-judge panel to review a lawsuit challenging the scholarships. A motion filed in the N.C. Court of Appeals this month seeks to have the case transferred away from a single trial judge. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Monday,...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Health Insurance Marketplace

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D., today highlighted changes in federal law that make obtaining insurance through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace more affordable and available to more than 100,000 additional people in the state.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County to present results of broadband survey

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County administered the seven-minute confidential Richmond County Broadband Survey last summer (July, August, September, 2021) to determine areas of poor internet service. The survey results will improve our understanding of current access to broadband internet service, most importantly identifying areas with poor to no service available. The...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

POLICE: Gun seen in alleged threat not taken to Rockingham Middle

ROCKINGHAM — Police say no gun was found at Rockingham Middle School after an alleged threat was made from one student to another on social media. Rockingham Police Chief George Gillenwater told the RO that investigators confirmed Tuesday that the student who is accused of making the alleged threat was not armed at the school and that the gun seen in the photo was found at the home.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Christmas trees lit in Dobbins Heights, Hoffman, Norman

Municipal Christmas trees were traditionally lit Monday evening in Richmond County’s three smallest towns. All three towns ― Dobbins Heights, Hoffman and Norman ― held their ceremonies at 6 p.m. Dobbins Heights Mayor Pro Tem Tyre Holloway welcomed the small crowd ― which included his wife, Mayor Antonio Blue, Councilwoman...
POLITICS
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy