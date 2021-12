As kids, magic was always one of those things that grabbed your attention. Many a good trick has involved sleight of hand and disappearance. Maybe a bird flies or a volunteer gets cut in half. But the stuff that really gets me? Duplication and copying. The trick is not where did it go, but where did it come from?! And Clifford Chance, an illustrious member of the Magic Circle, has made Cravath’s year-end bonus and Davis Polk’s new special bonus magically appear.

