ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

DC Preview: Black Manta #4

By AIPT
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Devil Ray has his sights set on Atlantis, and he races to put his grand plans into motion before Black Manta can unlock the secrets of the mysterious and deadly orichalcum...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land #4

THE CHAMPION OF THE SAVAGE LAND IS NOT WHO YOU EXPECT! For years, Ka-Zar has thought himself the master of the Savage Land. Turns out he’s only a tolerated guest…and not nearly as powerful as he believed. Domovoy’s power grows as the land decays! When the Plunders discover the mysterious subterranean Cradle, they think they’ve found the answer. But what’s born in the Cradle will bring only death…
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview One Star Squadron #1

Who you gonna call? One-Star Squadron! Meet DC’s superhero team where heroism meets capitalism. This ragtag group of heroes led by Red Tornado is here to provide service with a smile. All you must do is send a request via their on-demand hero app and they’ll answer any call. Whether it’s a children’s birthday party or an alien invasion, no job is too small or too big!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: World of Krypton #1

A modern telling of one of the most storied periods in comics! Krypton is a utopia admired across the universe for its achievements in science and culture, but its shining towers and regal people conceal a planet rotting at its core. When a catastrophic event befalls Krypton’s natural world, it points toward a mass extinction in the making. Jor-El, head of Krypton’s revered Science Council, embarks on a mission to save a world that may already have passed the point of no return.
COMICS
aiptcomics.com

DC Preview: Dark Knights Of Steel #2

The epic high-fantasy DC Universe adventure continues as a shocking assassination has the kingdoms on the brink of world war!. From worldwide bestselling writer Tom Taylor (DCeased, Superman: Son of Kal-El) and acclaimed artist Yasmine Putri comes a generational high-fantasy tale of good and evil within the DCU!. Dark Knights...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Brown
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Justice League Infinity #6

Both Justice Leagues arrive at the nexus of all realities, the Mirrored Room. Though they had hoped to find their old friend Amazo, what the League finds left behind in the ruins of the shattered mirrors is a far cry from the sentient android!. Justice League Infinity #6. Written by...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Superman Son Of Kal-El 2021 Annual #1

Jon Kent’s first days as Earth’s new Superman have been a trial by fire. His actions have already put those he loves in harm’s way. He has stood strong in the path of constant attacks, but the immovable object is about to meet an unstoppable force. Lex Luthor—the man, the myth, the menace—returns to Metropolis.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Teen Titans Academy #9

Homecoming is a time for reunion and reflection, and the shocking news that Roy is alive has left the Titans—and the Flash—with plenty to reflect upon. As old wounds are ripped open, the Academy’s very existence is called into question, leaving the futures of its vulnerable young students up in the air and exposing them to the fury of an old foe out for vengeance!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Pennyworth #5

The continuing untold early Cold War adventures of Alfred Pennyworth, British spy!. Alfred is reunited with one old friend, confronts another, and takes a meeting with his MI6 handler…or it could all be just a hallucination as he runs out of time and freezes to death, alone in the vast emptiness of the frigid north.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Manta#Ethiopian
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Strange Academy #14

This is it. The issue that you’ll be looking back on five, ten, fifteen years from now… See the future of Strange Academy and the Marvel Universe. You won’t believe your eyes. Written by: Skottie Young. Art by: Humberto Ramos. Cover by: Humberto Ramos. Page Count: 28...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Defenders #4

BEFORE THERE WERE GODS…THERE WERE MARVELS! Doctor Strange and his Defenders land in the Fourth Cosmos—the home of the Archetypes of Good and Evil, primal entities of pure myth destined to echo through every reality to come—as the desperate Dr. Zota attempts to harness their power to rewrite all existence in his own hand! Al Ewing and Javier Rodriguez explore the truest origins of the Marvel Multiverse in a cosmos-colliding epic you’ll have to experience to believe!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Future State: Gotham #8

As the Magistrate continues to tighten its iron fist around Gotham City, things get even worse when the successor to the Clown Prince of Crime takes up the mantle and becomes the Next Joker! As the villain embarks on a murderous rampage across the city, only one man stands between him and his latest victim…the scoundrel for hire known as Grifter?
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Arts
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Joker Puzzlebox #5

With the Riddler’s treasure hunt complete, the villains must gather to assemble the mysterious box. But putting that many criminals in a room is a dangerous thing…Unless that was the plan all along. And finally, the Gotham Police will hear Two-Face, Harley Quinn, the Penguin, and the Mad Hatter’s side...
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Giant-Size Black Cat Infinity Score #1

This Wednesday sees the release of Giant-Size Black Cat Infinity Score #1 from Marvel Comics, and we’ve got the official preview of the issue for you here; check it out…. This is it, the grand climax to INFINITE DESTINIES and INFINITY SCORE and the totality of Black Cat from the past two years, all in this oversize special! Black Cat has brought half of the Infinity Stones together, collecting a level of power that hasn’t been seen in years! But to what end? This hasn’t taken her out of the crosshairs of Nick Fury OR Nighthawk and with the Infinity Stones involved, can Thanos be far behind?!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: Urban Legends #10

Tim Drake goes to make peace with Batman before he leaves Gotham. Superstar writer Tini Howard makes her DC debut on a Nightwing, Oracle, and Batgirls holiday spectacular. Azrael faces down the new villain THE POOR FELLOW. And Tweedle Dum has to make a grave decision. Batman: Urban Legends #10.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Suicide Squad #10

The Suicide Squad barely manage to steal an alien technology from OA only to find themselves cut off from their transport back to Earth and on the run from Lanterns and Thanagarians. And no backup is coming from Earth because Amanda Waller is under fire from her onetime ally, current-time enemy: Rick Flag!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Two #7

Mayor Mayhem’s grip over Gotham tightens as he enacts a plan that puts Barbara Gordon at the center of a political scandal! Batman, Nightwing, and Robin leap into action to expose Mayfield’s plans for Gotham and break his hypnotic hold over the city before the polls close. But...
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: Babyteeth Vol. 4 TPB

The end is coming. The forces are aligned. The inevitable is nigh. The apocalypse…is here. Sadie and the Ritter clan go up against the Devil himself for Clark’s soul and the fate of the entire world. From Donny Cates, the writer of Venom, Paybacks, Redneck and the breakout...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: The High Republic #12

THE HUNT FOR LOURNA DEE CONTINUES! The NIHIL have unleashed a nameless terror against the Jedi. MARSHAL AVAR KRISS is more determined than ever to bring LOURNA DEE to justice, but does STELLAN GIOS and the JEDI COUNCIL agree? As KEEVE TRENNIS struggles with what she experienced on the Nihil base, the Jedi prepare for war. PLUS—The truth about SSKEER is finally revealed—but what does it mean for his future?
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy