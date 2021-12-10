DC Preview: Black Manta #4

This Wednesday sees the release of Giant-Size Black Cat Infinity Score #1 from Marvel Comics, and we’ve got the official preview of the issue for you here; check it out…. This is it, the grand climax to INFINITE DESTINIES and INFINITY SCORE and the totality of Black Cat from the past two years, all in this oversize special! Black Cat has brought half of the Infinity Stones together, collecting a level of power that hasn’t been seen in years! But to what end? This hasn’t taken her out of the crosshairs of Nick Fury OR Nighthawk and with the Infinity Stones involved, can Thanos be far behind?!

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO