1 in 5 Illinois students was chronically absent last year -- including over half of Rockford students. How do you help that many students make up for lost time?
When a student is chronically absent, it means they’re missing 10% or more of the school year. That’s missing, at the very least, around 18 days of school. The problem was made significantly worse during the pandemic, but there were high rates of chronic absence before COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic...www.northernpublicradio.org
Comments / 0