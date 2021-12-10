ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New Release Picks: 'West Side Story,' and an interview with Andrew Garfield!

Grand Island Independent
 3 days ago

For this week we are clearing the way to pretty much focus in on Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, but certainly end up talking about other great new movies worth seeing if they're at a theater in your area this weekend but (frustratingly!) more than...

theindependent.com

Comments / 0

Popculture

'West Side Story' Remake Banned in Multiple Countries

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was banned in several Middle Eastern countries this week because the new take on the iconic Broadway musical includes a transgender character played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. LGBTQ references often lead to films being banned in countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The news comes just weeks after Marvel's Eternals, also distributed by Disney, was banned in the same region for its depiction of a same-sex kiss.
MOVIES
People

See the Original West Side Story Cast Side-by-Side with the New Stars

More than 60 years after the original film premiered in 1961, Steven Spielberg is remaking the classic musical movie for a whole new generation. The film (which is based on the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name and inspired by Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet) follows two young teenagers named Maria and Tony from different backgrounds who fall in love in 1950s New York City.
MOVIES
State
Iowa State
AFP

Race, politics at heart of Spielberg's new 'West Side Story'

For Steven Spielberg, who grew up obsessed by "West Side Story" and its legendary soundtrack, the excitement when rehearsals began for his own version were almost more than he could handle. "I did jump out of my chair, singing out of key and dancing like I had three left feet," he told a press conference this week. "This was the most delightful family affair I've had since E.T." The tragic love story of Tony and Maria -- set against racially charged gang rivalry in New York -- has been an American cultural milestone since it first appeared on Broadway in 1957 and as a film four years later.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Rita Moreno Reflects on New 'West Side Story' Being Released 60 Years After Original (Exclusive)

's night at the West Side Story premiere was nothing but "amazing." The 89-year-old actress reflected on her days as Anita in the original 1961 film, while at the premiere of Steven Spielberg's new iteration at the Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center, in NYC on Monday. Moreno, looking stunning in a black sequin gown, shared that she "wasn't aware" that the new version was being released 60 years after the original.
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

‘West Side Story’ Review: Even Spielberg can’t recapture the magic

It was inevitable, perhaps, that someone would remake director Robert Wise and choreographer/co-director Jerome Robbins’ West Side Story, especially as our volatile national discourse darkened through the Trump era, and we should probably consider ourselves lucky that it was Steven Spielberg who decided to do so. As much as we’d (or perhaps I should just use “I” here, given that the 1961 film holds a special place in my heart) like to think that a Oscar winner — 10 times over, in fact — could be placed in a metaphorical remake-free Faraday cage, where no digital cinematographer could ever get to it or laser projector display it on poorly-masked auditorium screens, it’s not as if it isn’t a regular occurence. Indeed, when it comes to the stage, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ musical is performed hundreds upon hundreds of times by high school drama clubs and regional theater companies, to say nothing of the Broadway revivals that have happened over the years. The difference, perhaps, comes in the informational and impossible-to-replicate influence of the ’61 film itself, which inherently separates it from the stage-bound productions that it inevitably holds some sway over. The Wise film holds a vice grip on Spielberg’s West Side Story, and as much as it attempts to portray itself as a more contemporary interpretation of the fable, the changes that are made are somewhat of a mixed bag: Some work wonderfully, others lack what some would assume are the basic considerations when you’re trying to, you know, remake West Side Story.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Why ‘West Side Story’ May Be the Most Critical Release of the Covid Era

If you are interested in the future of non-franchise, non-comic book films at the movie theater, you’ve got an assignment this weekend: make it a priority to see “West Side Story” (Disney). Still, the film’s post-Thanksgiving, pre-Christmas dead-zone release date will make it riskier than normal to determine whether it is a success, at least initially. The stakes are high indeed for this $100 million feature, and they go beyond just its profitability, so a lot of context should be considered.
MOVIES
Person
Andrew Garfield
dapsmagic.com

PHOTOS: West Side Story World Premiere in New York City

On Monday November 29, 2021 the world premiere for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story was held in New York City. The event was sponsored by Dolby Cinema. In attendance at the premiere were director Steven Spielberg along with cast members Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Josh Andrés Rivera, Rita Moreno (who also served as one of the film’s executive producers) and Rachel Zegler; screenwriter and executive producer Tony Kushner; producers Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum; and choreographer Justin Peck in attendance. The Walt Disney Company Executive Chairman Bob Iger was also at the world premiere of this movie musical.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX40

Spielberg ‘West Side Story’ debuts weakly with $10.5M

Despite critical acclaim and two years-worth of anticipation, Steven Spielberg's lavish “West Side Story” revival made little noise at the box office, debuting with $10.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday — a worrisome result for a movie industry struggling to recapture its finger-snapping rhythm.
MOVIES
Newsbug.info

‘West Side Story’ revitalized with in-depth characters, new script

The stars of “West Side Story” say the reimagining of the classic Broadway musical by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner has revitalized the story for a modern audience. (Dec. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Is West Side Story the New Best-Picture Front-Runner?

Following the Monday night premiere of West Side Story, which hits theaters December 10, Vanity Fair’s Awards Insider team discusses the blockbuster musical’s Oscar prospects, from its standout performances to its chances in the best-picture race. Katey Rich: David and Rebecca, we’ve spent this entire awards season looking around for...
MOVIES
#West Side Story#Staff Picks#The Sioux City Journal#The Globe Gazette#Lee Enterprises
Reuters

Spielberg opens doors to Latino artists with new 'West Side Story'

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Steven Spielberg marks a milestone in U.S. film history by insisting on an authentic Latin cast for his remake of the musical "West Side Story," opening worldwide this week. For the film, an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway play and 1961 movie, Spielberg recruited...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Preview This! ‘West Side Story’

The classic love story between two young people (Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler) who fall for each other during a turf war in 1957 NYC between the Jets and the Sharks. West Side Story Website. What to Watch For: This is Rachel Zegler’s first film role, but the director of the...
MOVIES
Daily Beast

Spielberg’s New ‘West Side Story’ Almost Achieves Perfection

There are two mammoth questions casting a shadow over the new West Side Story: Why mess with perfection? And, more than that, how?. When it was announced that Steven Spielberg would be making a new version of the classic, with Tony Kushner adapting the screenplay, the project immediately became haunted. The specter of a masterpiece cast a pall over the endeavor. There are valid, necessary criticisms of the 1961 West Side Story film. But, my God, does it hold up, as close to flawless a movie musical—a piece of cinema, period—as there comes.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

'West Side Story' Interviews With Steven Spielberg, Rachel Zegler And More

Director Steven Spielberg and the cast of West Side Story, including Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Corey Stoll, David Alverez, Mike Faist discuss the iconic adaptation. Director Steven Spielberg and the cast of West Side Story, including Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Corey Stoll, David Alverez, Mike Faist...
MOVIES
KWCH.com

Former Wichitan performs in new ‘West Side Story’ movie

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Wichitan is one of the cast members in the new “West Side Story” movie. Iris Menas graduated from Wichita East High School in 2008. Menas has gone on to perform on Broadway and is now portraying the character, Anybodys, in the new movie.
ourquadcities.com

Linda Cook review: New ‘West Side Story’ is as timeless as the original

Some works of art are timeless. “West Side Story,” with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, had its beginnings as a Broadway production. The 1961 movie adaptation earned Best Picture, among other Oscars, at the Academy Awards. Come to think of it, it’s a lot older...
MOVIES

