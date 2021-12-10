PREP FOOTBALL: Fairview’s Martin named All-Region Overall MVP; Bice, Redding also earn top honors

The kudos are starting to roll in for Parker Martin.

The Fairview quarterback was recently named Class 5A, Region 7 Overall MVP — as voted on by the region’s football coaches — following a fantastic senior season with the Aggies.

Martin completed 116 of 185 passes for 1,571 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, compiled 801 yards and 18 touchdowns on 135 carries, and racked up 44 tackles, nine interceptions and seven pass breakups on defense.

Ethan Bice, meanwhile, was named co-Defensive MVP.

The senior lineman had 36.5 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception.

Redding led the Aggies to a 12-2 season en route to earning Coach of the Year honors.

Fairview reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994 and the semifinals for the first time in program history, setting school records in wins (12) and points scored (584) along the way.

The Aggies, as well as West Point, were represented on the All-Region Team, which was announced this week.

See below for those selections.

Fairview

First Team

Eli Frost

Dalton Payne

Tyler Simmons

Jameson Goble

Elijah Guyton

Carson Jennings

Caden Jennings

Honorable Mention

Tyde Bagwell

Bryson Chamness

West Point

First Team

Kelton Washington

Josh Suarez

Suyeta DrowningBear

Ashton Thrailkill

JD Cochran

Honorable Mention

Aiden Dujoud

Eli Folds

Riley Wayne

Class 2A, Region 5 Team

This year’s Class 2A, Region 5 Team was also announced this week.

Addison’s Christian Roberts and Justin Mather, and Cold Springs’ Zeke White were selected to the honorary squad.