ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: Fairview’s Martin named All-Region Overall MVP; Bice, Redding also earn top honors

By Jake Winfrey
The Cullman Times
The Cullman Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzHHw_0dJj4geR00

The kudos are starting to roll in for Parker Martin.

The Fairview quarterback was recently named Class 5A, Region 7 Overall MVP — as voted on by the region’s football coaches — following a fantastic senior season with the Aggies.

Martin completed 116 of 185 passes for 1,571 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, compiled 801 yards and 18 touchdowns on 135 carries, and racked up 44 tackles, nine interceptions and seven pass breakups on defense.

Ethan Bice, meanwhile, was named co-Defensive MVP.

The senior lineman had 36.5 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception.

Redding led the Aggies to a 12-2 season en route to earning Coach of the Year honors.

Fairview reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 1994 and the semifinals for the first time in program history, setting school records in wins (12) and points scored (584) along the way.

The Aggies, as well as West Point, were represented on the All-Region Team, which was announced this week.

See below for those selections.

Fairview

First Team

Eli Frost

Dalton Payne

Tyler Simmons

Jameson Goble

Elijah Guyton

Carson Jennings

Caden Jennings

Honorable Mention

Tyde Bagwell

Bryson Chamness

West Point

First Team

Kelton Washington

Josh Suarez

Suyeta DrowningBear

Ashton Thrailkill

JD Cochran

Honorable Mention

Aiden Dujoud

Eli Folds

Riley Wayne

Class 2A, Region 5 Team

This year’s Class 2A, Region 5 Team was also announced this week.

Addison’s Christian Roberts and Justin Mather, and Cold Springs’ Zeke White were selected to the honorary squad.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Meadows moves to center of Jan. 6 probe

As House investigators charge ahead with their probe into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, their focus has shifted to a contentious former colleague they increasingly see as a crucial witness: Mark Meadows . Former President Trump ’s ex-chief of staff, Meadows turned over thousands of text messages, emails...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Data indicate omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
West Point, AL
Sports
City
West Point, AL
City
Addison, AL
NBC News

USA Gymnastics, hundreds of sex abuse survivors reach $380M deal in Nassar case

USA Gymnastics says it has reached a $380 million settlement with the sexual abuse survivors of former national team doctor and convicted sex offender Larry Nassar. The settlement is part of a bankruptcy reorganization plan confirmed by a U.S. bankruptcy court in Indiana a Monday, debtors' administrators for USA Gymnastics said in a statement. A survivors' committee approved the plan, they said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Roberts
NBC News

How 'Goldilocks conditions' spawned rare December tornado outbreak

"The heat and humidity across the South was pretty uncharacteristic for this time of year," said Victor Gensini, an associate professor of atmospheric sciences at Northern Illinois University. "I remember waking up, looking at the weather maps and saying, 'Geez, this looks a lot more like late April than mid-December.'"
ENVIRONMENT
The Cullman Times

The Cullman Times

Cullman, AL
2K+
Followers
76
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Cullman Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy