Jaylen Brown will be back on the court for the Celtics on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks in his second attempted return from a lingering hamstring injury. “I’m feeling good,” Brown said after Sunday’s practice. “I’m feeling like myself, like how I started the season and how I was starting to feel coming back from COVID, getting my legs back up under me. Obviously, it’s been difficult to watch, especially wanting to be out there seeing how our team’s been fighting for the most part. It’s been hard to watch, but coming back I’m looking to just add to winning, trying to get everybody on the same page, bring energy and make winning basketball plays.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO