Chicago, IL

Mother of 11-year-old killed in shooting says she moved to escape Chicago violence

fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

kevin george
3d ago

So damn sad. Like Pac said, "And they say it's the white man I should fear, but it's my own kind doing all the killing here". My prayers to the family for your lost.

Donna Simmons
3d ago

This hurts my 💙 heart. It seems everywhere is a problem trying to raise your kids. Trouble is everywhere. We have to pray and pray over our families constantly. Thank God for protection always. Lord comfort this family in this hour. God blessings to you❤🌷🌷🌷

Charles Tatum
3d ago

it's the example that black people are being set for our youth. We get upset when the police kills one black person. We kill hundreds and there's nothing said or done about it. That has to stop. We have to speak out against black on black crime(BBC). BLACK GENOCIDE BY OUR OWN HANDS!

