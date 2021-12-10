ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Wake Singers share sounds from their new album

By SDPB Radio
sdpb.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe attached audio is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment....

listen.sdpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 The Rock

Top 40 Singer-Songwriter Albums

Before the Beatles, most of the hit songs that appeared on weekly music charts weren't written by the same people who sung them. It wasn't even until the '60s that the majority of artists started writing down their personal feelings and experiences. For some artists, songwriting came as naturally as...
MUSIC
K92.3

The Cactus Blossoms Announce New Album ‘One Day,’ Share Single ‘Hey Baby’

Minneapolis duo The Cactus Blossoms are gearing up to release a brand new record in 2022. One Day, the band's third studio album, will be released on Feb. 11, 2022. Comprised of brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum, The Cactus Blossoms have earned acclaim for their flawless harmonies and infectious, classic sound. "Hey Baby," the lead single off One Day, finds the duo hitting the road and holding onto hope.
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Metallica Share Video From Black Album Performance

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video footage of their 1991 track, "Don't Tread On Me", from a full Black Album performance at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, FL on November 14. After opening the show with 2016's "Hardwired" and a pair of classic tracks, the band launched into...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdpb#Doug Two Bulls#Reed Two Bulls#The Cave Collective
ghostcultmag.com

Tempers Shares New Single “Unfamiliar” – New Album Incoming

New York synth-pop/Post Punk duo Tempers have released a new single “Unfamiliar” from their upcoming new album New Meaning, due out April 1st, 2021 via DAIS. Comprised of Jasmine Golestaneh & Eddie Cooper, Tempers creates catchy and sharp tracks with a cool sheen of synthy goodness, mysterious vocals, and killer beats. Listen to “Unfamiliar” now!
MUSIC
NME

Manic Street Preachers share new ‘Duets’ digital album

Manic Street Preachers have released a new digital album, ‘I Live Through These Moments Again And Again: The Duets 1992 – 2021’ – listen to it below. The first in a series of Spotify playlists specially curated by the band collects together all of the guest duets from their 1992 debut ‘Generation Terrorists’ through to this year’s ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Boris Announces New Album W For January; Shares First Single “Drowning By Numbers”

On Jan. 21, Japanese experimental band Boris is releasing their new album W via Sacred Bones Records. In anticipation of the album release, the group recently shared its first single and music video for “Drowning By Numbers.” The video matches the eerie emptiness of the song, which begins with a counting whisper and short, rapid instrumental beats. About halfway through the song, the vocals cut out, and sirens and squishing noises enhance its surreal sound.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

Cloakroom announce new album ‘Dissolution Wave,’ share “A Force At Play”

Cloakroom recently posted a photo that appeared to be teasing new music, and now they've officially announced a new album. It's called Dissolution Wave, and it comes out January 28 via Relapse (pre-order). It's also a "space western" concept album, as the press release explains:. Cloakroom’s Dissolution Wave is a...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan Singer Greg Puciato Working On New Solo Album “Mirrorcell”, Shares Past Livestream Show For Free

Vocalist, etc. Greg Puciato of Black Queen, Killer Be Killed and ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan fame will be releasing a new solo album in 2022. Titled “Mirrorcell“, that follow-up to his 2020 debut solo outing “Child Soldier: Creator Of God” is expected out the spring of 2022. He is said to currently be in the studio putting the finishing touches on it. It will arrive through his and Jesse Draxler‘s Federal Prisoner label.
MUSIC
xpn.org

Ceramic Animal signs to Easy Eye Sound, announces Dan Auerbach-produced album, shares title track “Sweet Unknown”

Doylestown sweethearts Ceramic Animal announced today their upcoming album Sweet Unknown out on March 4th. With the announcement comes the record’s first single, title track “Sweet Unknown,” and accompanying music video. “[The single] captures one of the greater themes of the record,” says drummer and one of three brothers in Ceramic Animal, Erik Regan. “We are real excited that the world’s introduction to this album is with [this] song.”
ROCK MUSIC
Paste Magazine

String Machine Announce New Album, Share “Gales of Worry”

Pittsburgh indie-rock band String Machine have released “Gales of Worry,” the first single from their forthcoming LP Hallelujah Hell Yeah, out Feb. 25, 2022, via Know Hope Records. “Gales of Worry” is a whimsical, warm, guitar-filled track with sweet, radiant harmonies. The video for the single was filmed and edited...
MUSIC
The FADER

Mach-Hommy shares new album Balens Cho

Mach-Hommy has shared a new album titled Balens Cho (Haitian Creole for "Hot Candles"). He self-released the project late Saturday night. The Newark-based ex-Griselda member is one of the most versatile rappers alive. In May, he dropped a career-defining opus, Pray for Haiti, full of deep character studies, social commentary, and all-around excellent bars, both in English and in Haitian Creole. His chameleonic ability to slide from persona to persona and change his tone and flow accordingly made the album one of the year's best. And on November track "$prayforhaiti," from Kaytranada's Intimidated EP, he proved himself more than capable of crushing a club-ready beat.
MUSIC
NME

Trentemøller shares propulsive song ‘Dead Or Alive’ from new album ‘Memoria’

Trentemøller has shared ‘Dead Or Alive’, a new cut from his forthcoming sixth album ‘Memoria’. ‘Dead Or Alive’ follows previous singles ‘All Too Soon’ and ‘In The Gloaming’ and is accompanied by a Fryd Frydendahl-directed video – watch below. ‘Memoria’ is the follow-up to the Danish soloist’s 2019 album ‘Obverse’....
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Warlock's long-lost album blends sounds from hidden Detroit

A decade before Doro Pesch’s metal crew took the name Warlock in 1982, it was the name of a mysterious band from Detroit. Precious little is known about them, except that they issued this rare, lone album in 1972 on the short-lived Music Merchant label set up that year by the Motown songwriting and production team of Holland-Dozier-Holland.
ROCK MUSIC
soundslikenashville.com

Jason Aldean Drops ‘Whiskey Me Away,’ Shares New Album Track List

Country superstar Jason Aldean has unveiled a brand new track and the full rundown of his next studio set, as the second half of his double-album project draws near. Marking his 10th LP overall, the full Macon, Georgia will arrive on April 22, and it will include the 100-proof romance of “Whiskey Me Away.”
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Ben Auld Shares New Single “D4A” – New Album Incoming

After 100 plus years of the genre, it’s hard to find a singer-songwriter with something fresh and new to say. However, Ben Auld writes unpretentious, deep songs about the little moments of life that we miss, all the triumphs and tragedies we feel. His voice and words will sink into your ears and heart. Ben’s new album Lemongrass releases on February, 15th 2022 and the album is a display of an artist growing far beyond his age and gage. Check out the new single “D4A” right now and pre-save and pre-order the album at the link below.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy