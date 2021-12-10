The Wake Singers share sounds from their new album

Mach-Hommy has shared a new album titled Balens Cho (Haitian Creole for "Hot Candles"). He self-released the project late Saturday night. The Newark-based ex-Griselda member is one of the most versatile rappers alive. In May, he dropped a career-defining opus, Pray for Haiti, full of deep character studies, social commentary, and all-around excellent bars, both in English and in Haitian Creole. His chameleonic ability to slide from persona to persona and change his tone and flow accordingly made the album one of the year's best. And on November track "$prayforhaiti," from Kaytranada's Intimidated EP, he proved himself more than capable of crushing a club-ready beat.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO