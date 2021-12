CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After their Week 13 bye, the Browns have a rematch with the 8-4 Baltimore Ravens this afternoon. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is at 1 p.m. EDT. Cleveland (6-6) fell to the Ravens 16-10 in Baltimore two weeks ago. Considering how close the AFC North (and entire AFC for that matter) standings are, this game would go a long way for Cleveland concerning the playoff picture. On Friday, star defensive end Myles Garrett said the Browns still had room to improve their attention to detail given the stakes.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO