Oregon football's coaching staff from the 2021 season has spread its wings and seen more than half the staff land new jobs since the end of the regular season, but that won't stop the staff and the team from having one more game together. For the Alamo Bowl, the Ducks will have its entire coaching staff outside of former head coach Mario Cristobal on the sidelines coaching against Oklahoma.

OREGON STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO