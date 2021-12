"I could not understand how this highly educated, powerful trauma nurse is now the patient." A registered nurse who asks that we call her "Gi" is talking about herself. While working in the emergency room of her community hospital at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gi started crying unconsolably, unable to speak or function. She was having a panic attack and was later hospitalized in an in-patient psychiatric facility, diagnosed with PTSD. Gi is back at a hospital bedside now - as a hospice nurse.

