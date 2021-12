London, UK based recording artist MATT V recently released his new debut five-track BLUR EP. Following on from the success of his first two singles, MATT V is back with his impressive debut EP. ‘BLUR‘ is the culmination of years of work, with some songs being nearly three years old. Each track represents a different stage of the journey that has taken him to where he is today. Featuring long-time friend Twwice K on the EP’s title track, ‘BLUR’ sees MATT V come into his own as a lyricist and performer. MATT V worked with producers from the UK and the USA, building a strong team around him, who helped him to build his vision. This EP reminds us to never give up chasing our dreams, this positive message is delivered with meaningful lyricism and precise vocals.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO