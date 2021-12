Isha Price was in New York City to urge on her sisters, tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams, at the 2018 U.S. Open when she took a detour on the second day of the Grand Slam tournament to meet with film producer Tim White and screenwriter Zach Baylin. It wasn’t the first time Hollywood had come calling with an idea for a movie about her famous siblings, but every other pitch had landed outside the service line. This time was different. Baylin’s script centered on the family’s early years and, more specifically, Richard Williams, the larger-than-life dad and coach whose ambitious...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO