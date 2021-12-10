ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Major peer-reviewed medical journal conclusions on mRNA vaccinations

Victoria Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Journal of Circulation is a major peer-reviewed medical journal which is part of the American Heart Association’s journal system. On 8 Nov. 2021 the journal published an article regarding the COVID-19 vaccines....

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Journal#Vaccinations#Mrna#The Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccines
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

1 in 5 people with hypertension take drugs that increase blood pressure

Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Preliminary results positive for Moderna mRNA flu vaccine

US biotech company Moderna on Friday announced promising data from an early-stage human trial of its mRNA flu shot, based on the same technology used in its successful Covid-19 vaccine. The experimental flu shot was found to be safe, and successfully evoked high levels of antibodies in 180 people at all dosage levels, in both younger and older adults. "Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, approximately three million people died each year due to respiratory infections, and many more are hospitalized or become ill as a result of these viruses," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement hailing the result. Side effects were mild, and occurred more often in younger than older adults. The most common included pain and tenderness at the injection site, as well as headaches, muscle and joint aches, and tiredness.
PHARMACEUTICALS
contagionlive.com

Moderna Provides Stronger, Durable Vaccine Efficacy Over 4 Months

New cohort data from VA medical centers provide more evidence of a correlate between antibody levels and vaccine effectiveness for mRNA vaccines. Investigators from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have observed an approximate 10 percentage-point difference in efficacy between the 2 available COVID-19 mRNA vaccines after 4 months, according to new data from a military veteran cohort.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNBC

How HIV research paved the way for the Covid mRNA vaccines

Every Dec. 1, the world commemorates those who have died from an AIDS-related illness. Known as World AIDS Day, it serves as a reminder that there has been an ongoing pandemic for the past 40 years, pre-dating Covid. The Covid vaccines were sequenced, developed and approved in the U.S. in...
SCIENCE
spectrumlocalnews.com

MRNA vaccines — a technology 30 years in the making

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a watershed moment in many ways — it has changed how we work, reshaped our social lives, and altered our economy. Perhaps one of the most important changes however, has been the unprecedented urgency that the virus brought to the field of vaccine development.
CANCER
Daily Reflector

Matthew R. Bailey: Thank animals for mRNA vaccines

To the delight of high school biology teachers everywhere, messenger RNA is having a moment. It’s the technology behind Moderna’s and Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccines against COVID-19, the safest and most effective yet developed. These vaccines are the first successful biomedical application of mRNA technology. But they won’t be the last. Moderna,...
CANCER
d1softballnews.com

Aids: more effective drugs, mRna vaccine study – Medicine

With the drugs available today, you will no longer die of AIDS if the disease is caught and treated in time, but it is not yet possible to eradicate the HIV virus from the body. The effectiveness of the treatments has improved and side effects have decreased, but the vaccine remains an open challenge, even if the eyes are now on the one with mRna technology. Just as the challenge, launched by the World Health Organization, to eradicate the epidemic by 2030 remains open. 40 years after the first diagnosis of AIDS, a disease that has claimed a total of 45,000 victims in Italy alone, this is the picture that emerges on the eve of World AIDS Day which is celebrated on December 1st.
SCIENCE
Twin Falls Times-News

Letter: Be kind to medical staff

After reading the article in Sunday's Times-News paper regarding health care workers being physically and/or verbally assaulted by some patients and/or some of their families, I decided to share my experience at St. Luke's in Twin Falls. My diagnosis: COVID-19 pneumonia, and blood clots in lungs. I do not remember...
TWIN FALLS, ID
The Post and Courier

Letter: Medical discrimination is not the answer

This letter is in response to the letter published on Nov. 18 by Bobbie Carter. In that letter the author stated that the unvaccinated are “a threat to our lives” and “must be dealt with.”. There are a number of different reasons that people have decided not to take the...
SCIENCE

