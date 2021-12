Early in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, players will encounter a quest called “A Guide of Sorts” in the new Labyrinthos zone below Old Sharlayan. This is a straightforward quest on paper, but since the zone is brand-new and players are prevented from using the lift in the center of the area, navigating can be pretty difficult for players who are just trying to get through the MSQ. Thankfully, finishing this main scenario quest is very easy once you know which path to take. Here’s how to complete A Guide of Sorts in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker.

