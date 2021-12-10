ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Pine Touring open for Nordic skiing, Round Valley needs more snow

By KPCW
 3 days ago
Heads up to Nordic skiers – With the snowfall from Thursday and Friday, White Pine touring is open, but Round Valley Nordic and single-track trails are not...

Park City, UT
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

