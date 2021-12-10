White Pine Touring open for Nordic skiing, Round Valley needs more snow

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The runs at Steamboat Ski Resort are showing a lack of snow and warm temperatures are keeping the snowmaking guns from making up the difference. The warm, dry spell that’s cast a shadow over some ski areas so far this season in Colorado is about to end. (credit: CBS) A big change for the mountains includes a lot of snow this week. The forecast is also changing for the Front Range, which has been experiencing warmer and drier than average conditions. The first measurable snowfall in the Denver metro area is about 7 weeks late. (credit: CBS) Steamboat is only...

