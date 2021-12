Better.com CEO Vishal Garg is apologizing for having fired 900 workers at the mortgage company earlier this month in a video call, saying he "blundered." Garg has faced a backlash on social media after video leaked of his December 1 firing of 9% of the company's workers, which he blamed on issues such as the market and productivity. The company had asked the employees to participate in a Zoom call, during which he informed the attendees that they were dismissed effective immediately.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO