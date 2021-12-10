ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, CT

Charlie Brown's Reopening 1 Shuttered NJ Location: Report

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Charlie Brown's Fresh Grill closed 13 of its New Jersey locations last year. Next year, one will reopen, local officials said.

The Woodbury location at 111 N. Broad St. is expected to make a comeback in 2022, 42 Freeway reports citing the township mayor's most recent newsletter.

An exact reopening date has not been announced.

The company’s Scotch Plains restaurant is currently the only one operating statewide.

Comments / 0

 

