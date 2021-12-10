Tracking a surge of warm air Saturday bringing the potential for record highs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dry, sunny, and seasonably mild start to the week. The upcoming week will also feature warmer than average temperatures. Our normal is now upper 40’s for highs and upper 20’s for lows. We may see some clouds by Wednesday and Thursday as even milder air interacts with a weak front, which will have little to no impact on our weather. We will have a shot of some showers by later Friday night and on Saturday as well before we see a cooldown coming for Sunday and early next week. By Sunday, we will be seeing temps holding in the mid 40’s, with sunny skies for the Ravens game here in Baltimore. On Monday, clouds will increase and a risk of rain is in the forecast and chilly low 40’s are expected as well. Enjoy these mild conditions, as it certainly will get back to real December weather at some time in the future, perhaps just in time for Christmas! Bob Turk

