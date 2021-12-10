ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking a surge of warm air Saturday bringing the potential for record highs

By Clayton Stiver
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a shower or two, especially late. Low: 38. SATURDAY: Becoming windy and warm (many record highs) with considerable clouds; a couple of showers mainly later in the day High: 64. SATURDAY NIGHT: A couple of evening showers (and maybe even a t-storm); otherwise, clouds breaking...

