There's been a lot of hype surrounding the Ford Bronco since its reveal, and that hype appears to have been justified. Now that a Raptor version is on the way, the Bronco is going to be even more talked about. But the Escape-based Ford Bronco Sport is just as worthy of our attention, and it's been giving rivals Jeep just as many headaches. With plenty of cool features, this is a great little crossover, but it's also green. Ford has just become the first automaker to use 100% recycled ocean plastics to produce car parts; the wiring harness clips in the Bronco Sport are the first of many parts that the Blue Oval intends to produce from discarded plastic fishing nets.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO