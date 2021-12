Robert Toombs Christian Academy's Jr. Beta Club and Kindergarten class collected toys for children in Shriner's Hospitals. Jr. Beta and Kindergarten challenged the school to bring in donations and together collected a lot of items for these children. These donations will be handed out from our local Shriner's organization to Shriner's Hospitals and will help to brighten the spirits of children that are sick and in the Shriner's Hospitals this Christmas season. . We are so proud of our students and cannot wait for everyone to receive their gifts!

