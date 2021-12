System administrators have never had it so good. Microsoft PowerShell can send your productivity soaring by automating many of the daily tasks that have eaten up your time. If trying to increase your productivity isn't on the list of resolutions you plan to make for the New Year, it should be. Because time is one thing you can't make or buy, all you can do is try to free up as much as you can so there's more of it for things you enjoy. Anyone can save time with inbox organization, but system administrators, in particular, can send productivity soaring by automating as many daily IT tasks as possible. You can learn how from The 2022 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle, and it's on sale right now for only $19.99.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO