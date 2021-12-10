If I Opened Any of These 20 Gifts, I Wouldn't Be Able to Contain My Excitement
By Aniyah Morinia
whowhatwear
3 days ago
If you could see how excited I get every time I give or receive a gift, you might assume that gift-giving is my love language. Spoiler alert: It's not (I'm more of a "words of affirmation" girl), but gifts, whether...
I am sick of being uncomfortable. My day-to-day outfits are always so structured. Whether it be skin-tight leather pants to work, a bodycon dress on a night out, or even just mid-rise jeans to go run errands, my body is being constantly squeezed by fabric and sometimes I just want to let everything loose.
What do you get for that stylish yet casual special someone who’s as comfortable launching a holiday feast as she’s kicking back in cozy slippers with a homemade Neapolitan pizza? We’re so glad you asked. Here it is—your grand slam, all-purpose lineup of the best holiday gifts for your wife, covering those very bases (and a few bonus ones) to elate the most discerning giftee.
At school, I find it hard to keep my eyes open in class. It feels like the teacher’s lectures go on for days as I face the constant struggle to stay awake. These days, I even find myself wondering if I am awake or just dreaming that I am in class, allowing for an inception-like feeling.
As I’ve covered before, I’m a handbag person. If I am going to invest in a fashion piece, there’s a strong chance it’s going to be a bag. For me, that ideal silhouette will act as the perfect finishing touch to my go-to looks, and there’s also the strong cost-per-wear factor given that I use a bag every single day. I was interested in learning about some of those investment styles that could be worth it because they retain value from a resale perspective. To uncover said info, I tapped an actual purse expert. Introducing Stephanie Gonzalez, retail merchandiser and pricing specialist at Fashionphile.
You'd be right to assume that winter brings a lot less opportunity to have fun with your outfits, but as a fashion editor, I can never completely resign myself to boring basics and drab cold-weather gear. Interesting accessories are one way to liven things up, but I'm looking to make a few more dramatic changes. Enter the five pieces I'm calling my transformational capsule to add some much-needed variety to my collection of winter clothes.
With each passing holiday season, the urge to upgrade my gifts increases along with my desire to buy everything on the market. Maybe it's because I'm exposed to new items on a daily basis, or maybe it's the fact that it's the season of giving, or maybe it's the incredible reactions that my friends and family typically have when unwrapping my gifts. Whatever the reason, I am fully prepared to purchase luxury gifts for the people in my life after browsing Gucci's gift guide. The gifts don't stop at those gorgeous handbags you often see on the arms of fashion people. There are also silk scarves, silver bracelets, slingback pumps, and so many more pieces to choose from. Regardless of what ends up in my cart after a few hours of bookmarking my favorite pieces, I already know my friends and family will talk about these iconic items for years to come. Do you want a sneak peek at what I'm eyeing right now? A gift guide is waiting for you below.
Now that the holidays are in full swing, I'm in full gifting mode. I've been devouring all the best ideas for what to gift everyone on my list, from the Gen Z–approved buys to the best under-$100 picks to a few incredible luxury pieces, and shopping accordingly of course. But I'd be lying if I said that I wasn't also thinking about what I'm personally hoping Santa delivers to my doorstep this year. Ahem, if you're listening, this is my not-so-subtle hint that my wish list lies ahead.
Holiday packing list? What holiday packing list? If you’re anything like me, you normally wait till the night before a big trip to even start thinking about what you might want to stuff—I mean, elegantly fold—into your carry-on. Then the next morning, you wake up feeling a bit like Home Alone’s Kevin McCallister when you realize you’ve overslept and still haven’t rounded up all of your essentials. Not this year, though. In preparation for my next winter flight (that I’m definitely not going to be late for), I’ve turned to Amazon Fashion for all of my holiday packing essentials, from the perfect pair of cow-print clogs to the chunky ’90s cardigan of my riot grrrl dreams. Add these picks to your cart now, and you’ll be one click away from being fully packed and ready for whatever your vacation has in store for you, whether that’s stomping around the mall with your high-school friends (bless) or bringing a plus-one to your slightly more grown-up office holiday party.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for new parents are best? It can be tricky shopping for new parents, especially if you’re unsure whether to get a gift for them or the baby. Most parents go to great lengths to ensure they have everything a baby needs before the […]
Whether I'm buying a gift for a specific person or for a holiday gift exchange, I always make sure that the person on the receiving end will not only be satisfied but overjoyed by what they unwrap. I take my time thinking about how to make a gift feel especially curated and well thought out. Luckily, it's in my job description to scour the internet for the best finds, so gift giving comes naturally to me. During one of my routine online shopping sessions (which I do both on and off the clock), I found Paige's holiday gift guide. It has everything from leather mules to printed puffer jackets for the people on my holiday list. I had a hard time trying not to buy everything, and it got increasingly difficult with each scroll. For my wallet's sake (and yours), I narrowed it down to 16 perfect holiday gifts below.
If I were to define my style in a few words, simple would definitely rank pretty high up there. While I’m all about a bold look from time to time (and I love statement-making accessories), I tend to build many of my go-to looks around low-key pieces and basics. On that note, there’s one specific outfit formula I’ve been gravitating towards that involves just three of my favorite simple pieces (not including accessories). And yes, I’ve seen many fashion people post ensembles with similar items as well.
There’s a strong chance that you have a few go-to outfit formulas you consistently turn to this time of year. Well, if you’re looking to add a few more into the mix to keep your vibe chic and fresh, you’re going to be quite intrigued at what’s coming your way. Below, we’re showcasing a few easy looks the style set is gravitating toward right now.
Let's face it: As much as I try to stay on top of my gifting list during the holidays, life often gets in the way, and I end up scrambling to buy gifts for many of the people in my life. I woke up this weekend to find myself nearly two weeks into December with a whole list of people I still needed to buy gifts for, so I went online and set out to tackle that list. I'm happy to report that, when I put my mind to it, my gift-giving game is strong. I found dozens of gifts perfect for the holidays, including cozy apparel, chic home décor, timeless accessories, and much more. (Not to mention the silky sleep mask I'll be buying for myself because if there's anything I need this time of year, it's a good night's sleep.) If you're like me and looking for some great last-minute gifts, this is the list for you. Keep scrolling to see the 30 pieces I'm eyeing for all the important people in my life this season.
When I look back on past holiday seasons, it's not the lavish parties and events I remember most, but the smaller moments spent with family and friends. Sometimes we’re exchanging gifts and other times we’re enjoying our favorite traditions together, making memories that we’ll keep forever. After all, the moments that make it into our metaphorical scrapbooks are the ones that live on long past the holidays.
'Tis the season for giving. Whether you're choosing to shop small, celebrate with friends, and/or honor essential workers with charitable donations this year, don't forget to add one very important person to your list: you! While it's wonderful to be able to give and receive gifts, it's just as critical—and validating—to take the opportunity to recognize all that you've accomplished in the past year.
There are so many wonderful things to do over winter break, but there is one thing that definitely has a special place in my heart. My favorite thing to do over winter break is to spend time with family. I have two younger siblings who I miss a lot while I am away at school, so I get so excited when I can go home on breaks and see them. While it is possible to FaceTime and call them while I am away, there is nothing better than seeing them in person again. We always try to go see a movie together and we are excited to see “Spider-Man: No Way Home” over this winter break.
I am definitely one of those people who considers every "treat yourself" moment to be an act of self-care. Did you go to the mall on your lunch break? Self-care. Did you spend your Friday night binge-watching a new Netflix series? You deserve it. But over time, I've come to realize that while shopping and movie nights are two (very) valid forms of self-care, the practice itself is so much more than that. In 2022, my friends and I want to prioritize wellness, so I'm getting a head start on our New Year's goals by gifting them with these bundles from Sakara Life. Detox teas, manifestation candles, and glow-boosting beauty bars don't even scratch the surface of the products that we'll be adding to our new lifestyles. Sakara even has a signature nutrition program with organic, chef-crafted meals that are nutritionally designed to nourish the body, heal the gut, and transform your life. Not to mention they're delivered right to your doorstep. If you're looking to add some wellness products to your gift list for the holidays, take a look at my top picks below.
I'm consistently inspired by NYC and L.A. style-setters. So I'm always interested in learning about the items these fashion people gravitate toward for their lives on the coasts. On that note, I thought I'd ask my fellow editor friends who reside in these two cities for a few fresh shopping recommendations. Given that elevated basics are the foundational pieces in many of our wardrobes, I specifically inquired about the pieces they consider to be go-tos.
I don't know about you, but I tend to look at people's shoes a lot, especially when I travel. And over the course of the past year, there was a particular shoe style I kept seeing on people's feet. If you're thinking flip-flops, we're on the same page. What kills me is that there are so many shoe styles out there that are just as easy and comfortable as flip-flops but are significantly more protective of your feet.
These days it seems like I spend half of my time in a dress. With a calendar full of various holiday events—from large-scale fashion parties to small gatherings with friends, this month has been a neverending rollercoaster of social soirees. It takes a lot of shopping and outfit coordination to come out each time with a thrilling look, but I also get a little help from my collection of dresses.
